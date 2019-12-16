'Fuller House' dog Cosmo has died following surgery: 'We'll miss him forever'

The family of "Fuller House" just got smaller.

Cosmo, the golden retriever introduced on the Netflix hit series, has passed away, according to a statement from the show:

We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. 💛 We'll miss him forever. pic.twitter.com/yVjkJONdQ9 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 16, 2019

"We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. We'll miss him forever," the tweet, which was posted on Monday, read.

Cosmo the pet dog on "Fuller House." Netflix

Actress Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller) also posted sentiments on Instagram that have us tearing up:

"Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven," she wrote in the caption, then referred to "Full House's" previous pet. "I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now. Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug."

Fellow "House" star Dave Coulier, who provided a "voice" for Cosmo on the show, also posted some fond memories on Instagram:

"We’re all so sad that our beautiful boy, Cosmo passed away from surgery complications. He grew up @fullerhouse and will be loved and missed forever," he wrote.

Elias Harger, who plays Max Fuller, also posted a heartfelt video tribute, writing, "I lost my buddy."

We'll all miss the furriest member of the household. Netflix

Cosmo joined the "House" cast in 2016, when the show was rebooted ("Full House" originally ran from 1987 to 1995). During the past three years, he'd gone from adorable puppy to loving, beautiful grown golden.

Cosmo, you had our hearts. Netflix

But it looks like we'll get one last chance to say goodbye to Cosmo, as we say goodbye to "Fuller House" in the new year: Part two of the series' fifth and final season on Netflix begins airing in early 2020.