Jennifer Lawrence looks effortlessly chic in green minidress with white sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence took a nice Saturday stroll this weekend in New York City's Soho neighborhood alongside her husband, Cooke Maroney.

The “Hunger Games” star donned an HVN green silk strappy minidress ($395) with a red, white, and blue pattern of people playing tennis. She expertly styled the dress with a pair of white Dior sneakers with the same color story on the shoe's tongue and a green sole to boot.

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney on Sept. 5, 2020 in New York. MEGA / GC Images

Lawrence finished off her perfect summer daytime look with a pair of rose gold Dior mirrored cat-eye sunglasses and a pink suede pouch adorned with a gold chain by The Row while she enjoyed her afternoon in the city.

This wasn't the first time the 30-year-old actor made waves for her effortlessly chic sense of style this summer. During another night out with her husband, she wore a silk slip dress from Nili Lotan, again paired with Dior high tops. With a wine bottle in hand, Lawrence quickly became the quarantine fashion inspo we didn't know we needed.

It's no secret that she is often seen wearing Dior on the red carpet. According to Vogue, the actress even wore Dior on her wedding day in October 2019. It's thought she had Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director for the French fashion house, create her wedding dress. Lawrence has been a celebrity ambassador for the brand since 2012 and is the current face of the their fragrance called Joy.

The "Red Sparrow" star recently celebrated her 30th birthday. While Lawrence may be absent from social media and didn't share details of her own festivities with fans, she did get a special shoutout from America’s favorite momager, Kris Jenner.

“Happy birthday Jen!!!” Jenner wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the two together. “You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!! Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt……I love you so much!!"

Jennifer Lawrence on June 4, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Rich Fury / Getty Images

The A-list actor has been keeping her private life private lately, not giving many interviews or making public appearances. But last June, on NAKED With Catt Sadler podcast, she opened up about how she fell in love with her then fiancé, who she later married in October 2019.

"Definitely (my idea is you get married once, you do it for life)," she said. "I don’t know. It was just, it was so organic. I don’t know, I haven’t talked about it yet in an interview setting. I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him.

"We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person in the planet and you’re like you can’t leave. So I wanted to take that offer."