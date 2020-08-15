Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have some competition!

Kris Jenner just revealed who her favorite daughter and it's Jennifer Lawrence?

In a birthday message to "The Hunger Games" star for her 30th birthday, the 64-year-old momager answered the age-old question to celebrate the occasion.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Jenner posted a photo to Instagram Stories of the two embracing on a chair while Lawrence gave her a big kiss on the cheek, writing, “You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!”

In an earlier story, she shared a funny photo of the two of them in bed together, writing, “Happy birthday Jen!!!”

Jenner posted a third sweet photo of the duo, adding, “Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt……”

“I love you so much!! #love #family #memories #friendship” she added to finish her birthday slideshow alongside a selfie to conclude the birthday messages to Lawrence.

Jenner and Lawrence have been quite the chaotic power duo over the past few years. The 30-year-old actress revealed to Kim Kardashian West while she guest-hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2017 that she infamously got drunk at a party and ended up nearly nude in Jenner’s closet.

“I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I’m dead serious,” she revealed. Even still, the evening was a dream to Lawrence.

Jenner confirmed the hilarious incident to Steve Harvey on his show weeks later.

“She had some time off and I invited her over for dinner,” she explained. “We started having a few cocktails and we were having so much fun. And so you know, as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet looking at clothes and some stuff and she started trying some stuff on.”

An adorable friendship sparked between the two, even leading Jenner to be one of the guests at Lawrence’s star-studded elusive wedding last October!

Could any birthday present top being named Kris Jenner's favorite child?