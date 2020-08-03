Katie Holmes' style for summer 2020 is effortlessly chic

Anything goes when it comes to quarantine fashion, but Katie Holmes is the perfect example of how to take some closet staples and create a chic, summer in the city look.

Holmes, 41, was photographed on at least two separate occasions in New York City last month wearing a fitted white shirt paired with wide-legged denim jeans.

Holmes rocked the white shirt and baggy jeans look again in New York City on July 31, 2020. Gotham / GC Images

"The Secret: Dare to Dream" star added a thick chain necklace, creating an effortless yet stylish daytime outfit.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

While wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic is always fashionable and highly advised, Holmes has been treating her masks like another accessory that is an equally important part of her outfits.

She wore a delicate floral patterned mask to round out that look.

Katie Holmes wore a white top with loose denim jeans while out and about on July 17, 2020 in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

Holmes also sported a similar look on July 17, but chose a lighter pair of baggy denim pants and a white t-shirt instead of a tank top. The mom of one accessorized with a long gold necklace and a dark blue patterned mask. She wore her hair in a top knot to complete the easy breezy look.

Vogue heralded the fitted white shirt and loose denim pants trend as the "look of the summer" in a recent article praising Holmes' style. However, the magazine points out that the pairing is timeless and has been worn by old starlets such as Katharine Hepburn to musical group TLC to Avril Lavigne.

But it's not just fitted white shirts and comfy denim looks that are making Holmes a Summer 2020 style icon. She slayed another comfortable, fashion-forward look when she wore a Maison Mayle mini dress on July 15.

Holmes wore a Maison Mayle mini dress with a charm belt for an outing in New York City on July 15, 2020. Gotham / GC Images

This wasn't just any comfy summer mini dress. Holmes completed the look with a "charm belt."

Remember the charm bracelets you used to wear as a kid? Holmes' belt took it to the next level, adding dangling charms to give the look a bit of unique character.

With 50 days left in summer, we can't wait to see what other looks Holmes has in her closet.