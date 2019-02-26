Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 26, 2019, 9:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

We've been waiting to see Jennifer Lawrence's engagement ring since the proposal on Feb. 6, and she finally granted our wish!

The Oscar-winning actress showed off her gorgeous rock while attending a Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week and all we can say is that it was worth the wait.

The 28-year-old confirmed her engagement to Cooke Maroney, a New York-based art dealer, earlier this month, but hadn't given us a proper opportunity to ogle her ring until now.

Well done, Cooke Maroney! Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

We're still waiting on J.Law to share official details on the stunner, but at a quick glance, her ring seems to feature a massive cushion or emerald cut diamond on a delicate gold band.

Naturally, Lawrence selected a très chic ensemble to debut her new ring, wearing a gray tweed dress featuring a collared neckline and pleated waist.

This is her first public event since the engagement where she's been seen wearing the ring. Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images

The Dior spokeswoman sat front row with the likes of Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne and Olivia Palermo, who surely got an even closer view of her diamond.

Want to swap seats with us, Cara Delevingne? We want to see that bling! Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

It's been a whirlwind romance for Lawrence and Maroney, who reportedly started dating last spring after one of Lawrence's friends introduced the pair. The actress has managed to keep their love mostly under wraps after much more public relationships with actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky.

The pair look lucky in love! JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

Now that we've seen Lawrence's ring, we're even more excited to see what the fashionista selects for her wedding gown!