May 7, 2019, 2:38 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

The 2019 Met Gala was full of over-the-top ensembles, from Lady Gaga's quartet of showstopping looks to Katy Perry's chandelier-inspired dress.

But Jared Leto brought an accessory that was truly one of a kind: his own head.

Jared Leto carries a replica of his own head at the 2019 Met Gala. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

The 47-year-old actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman took the event's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme to a new level with a fashion statement that was more Madame Tussauds than Mugler or Marc Jacobs.

The item was inspired by Gucci's Fall 2018 show, during which models strutted the runway with similar replicas of their own heads. Leto also wore a crimson, jewel-encrusted gown from the fashion house.

A model walks the runway at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018. Getty Images

The likeness is striking; the re-creation perfectly captures the "My So-Called Life" star's deep brown mane, scruffy beard and, of course, the intense blue eyes we remember from his Jordan Catalano days. (Angela Chase once said, “He's always closing his eyes, like it hurts to look at things,” but we assume the Gucci head won't share that habit.)

One question remains: Will we ever see the head sporting a man bun, braid or green Joker haircut?