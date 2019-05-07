Lady Gaga is no stranger to camp, the theme of this year's Met Gala. Who else could pull off a dress made of raw meat or arrive at the Grammys in a giant egg, after all?
Expectations were high for Mother Monster, and she didn't disappoint. Gaga showed off four different ensembles on the red carpet within minutes of her arrival. Here's a look at them all.
When the 33-year-old music superstar arrived for the big night, she wore a showstopping fuchsia Brandon Maxwell number with an eye-poppingly long train that cascaded down the Metropolitan Museum of Art's stairs to dramatic effect.
But as any Gaga fan knows, she always has a few sartorial surprises up her sleeve.
Next, she removed her top layer to reveal a strapless black gown with a cheeky bustle at her left side, striking a Mary Poppins-esque pose with a matching umbrella.
After that, she unveiled her third ensemble, consisting of a slinky pink dress accessorized with an unexpected prop: a giant cellphone (maybe she's expecting a call from Zack Morris?).
Finally, she stripped down to sheer, black lingerie, completing her one-woman fashion show — and giving us nearly "a million reasons" to look forward to her next fashion outing.