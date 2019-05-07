Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 7, 2019, 12:42 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

Lady Gaga is no stranger to camp, the theme of this year's Met Gala. Who else could pull off a dress made of raw meat or arrive at the Grammys in a giant egg, after all?

Expectations were high for Mother Monster, and she didn't disappoint. Gaga showed off four different ensembles on the red carpet within minutes of her arrival. Here's a look at them all.

Lady Gaga's interpretation of the Met Gala's "Camp" theme kicked off with an elaborate pink look. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

When the 33-year-old music superstar arrived for the big night, she wore a showstopping fuchsia Brandon Maxwell number with an eye-poppingly long train that cascaded down the Metropolitan Museum of Art's stairs to dramatic effect.

But as any Gaga fan knows, she always has a few sartorial surprises up her sleeve.

Lady Gaga accessorized her second look with a whimsical umbrella. Evan Agostini / AP

Next, she removed her top layer to reveal a strapless black gown with a cheeky bustle at her left side, striking a Mary Poppins-esque pose with a matching umbrella.

Lady Gaga was pretty in pink for her third look. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

After that, she unveiled her third ensemble, consisting of a slinky pink dress accessorized with an unexpected prop: a giant cellphone (maybe she's expecting a call from Zack Morris?).

Lady Gaga ended with a lingerie look. Evan Agostini / AP

Finally, she stripped down to sheer, black lingerie, completing her one-woman fashion show — and giving us nearly "a million reasons" to look forward to her next fashion outing.