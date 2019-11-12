Janet Jackson debuted a new hair color on Instagram — and for many fans, it's bringing back sweet memories of the "Rhythm Nation."

After years of dabbling with red and blonde hair tones, the pop diva is back in big, black, curly hair.

Jackson shared a gorgeous photo of herself modeling the new look. In the pic, the 53-year-old's newly dark wavy hair is parted to the side and cascading down past her shoulders.

"Surprise," she captioned the shot, adding a black heart emoji.

Fans immediately flipped for Jackson's throwback look.

"Yesssssssssss this is the hair we want!!!" gushed one.

"Wow!!!! Beautiful! You look good in black..... bring back Rhythm Nation!" wrote another.

Jackson's new 'do is just the latest cutting-edge hair choice the singer has made over the years.

See Janet's past hairstyles:

In a decade full of fabulously big hair, Jackson teased up her already voluminous curls for 1986's "Control" video and promo tour.

Jackson showing off her big, beautiful '80s hair in New York City during her "Control" Tour. KMazur / WireImage

Four years later, she kicked off the 1990s by chopping off her huge mane and in favor of a curly chin-length bob.

Jackson began the 1990s by chopping off her "Control" mane in favor of a curly chin length-bob. Ron Galella / Getty Images

She brought thick box braids to the mainstream when she co-starred with Tupac Shakur in John Singleton's 1993 film "Poetic Justice."

Jackson, in 1992, brought box braids to the mainstream after starring in "Poetic Justice." Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Images

She wore a glamorous white suit and her braids pulled back when she presented her brother Michael Jackson with the Grammy Legend Award at the 1993 Grammy awards.

She showed up to the 1993 Grammys with her braids pulled back from her face. KMazur / Getty Images

Jackson rocked a punky layered cut and dramatic eye makeup for the surreal "Scream" video in 1995.

Her choppy layered cut in the "Scream" video helped add to the clip's surreal vibe. Michael Jackson/YouTube

She showed up to the 1995 Golden Globes with sunny blonde highlights in her long hair.

Jackson's hair was light and lovely at the 51st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1994. Jim Smeal / Getty Images

At the 1995 Essence Awards, her hair was cut in a curled, retro 1950s style inspired by legendary black actress Dorothy Dandridge.

Jackson at the Eighth Annual Essence Awards on May 12, 1995. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Images

She dyed her tight curls coppery red in 1997 and would continue revisiting red hues over the next two decades.

Janet Jackson at the album release party for "The Velvet Rope" in 1997. Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Jackson wore a midriff-baring blouse and cinnamon highlights in her long, layered hair at the 2002 BET Awards.

Jackson wore her hair long and straight at the 2002 BET Awards. L. Cohen / Getty Images

She was all about a blunt shoulder-length bob — with super straight bangs — at the 2006 Billboard Music awards.

Jackson blunt bob with straight bangs was a hit at the 2006 Billboard Music Awards. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

She was the picture of elegance with her hair pulled back in a sleek high ponytail at the 2008 Met Gala.

Jackson looked gorgeous in a sleek ponytail at the Met Gala in 2008. Marcel Thomas / Getty Images

She chopped it all off in a cute short 'do that she parted to the side for a TODAY appearance in 2011.

Jackson chopped it all off in a cute short cut in 2011. NBC

No matter how Janet wears her hair, she always looks fabulous!