Amid all the fun during TODAY's Halloween celebration Thursday morning, there was one special moment that stood out from the rest.

It was the performance that led Al Roker to dub one person “the winner of Halloween.”

He was talking about our very own Sheinelle Jones, who channeled Janet Jackson from her 1989 music video for “Rhythm Nation.” Sheinelle’s moves were spot-on and they earned cheers from the crowd — and a special video from Jackson herself!

Who's who? Sheinelle delivered a picture-perfect performance as the pop star. TODAY/Alamy

“Hey, Sheinelle,” the superstar said. “Thank you so much for thinking of me and ‘Rhythm Nation’ this year. Man, I cannot believe it’s been 30 years since that album was released, but I’m so glad you’re still enjoying it.”

That message made Halloween feel more like Christmas morning to the 3rd hour of TODAY co-host, who put her hand over her heart and started to cry.

It was an emotional moment for Sheinelle. Tyler Essary/TODAY

“In my old basement, with the wood-paneled walls and green carpet, I had a tape recorder of that song, and I’d put a hat on and (dance),” Sheinelle explained of the emotional moment. “I was like 12 … this was bucket list, guys!”

Other than those dancing days as a tween, she didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for Thursday’s performance.

Halloween 2019 was the day Sheinelle proved she's part of the "Rhythm Nation." Nathan Congleton/TODAY

“We practiced with the dancers one time,” she said of the synchronized moves that would have made Jackson proud — and certainly made the rest of us proud.

Jackson later tweeted that she "loved" the tribute.

Just saw the dance tribute to Rhythm Nation on the @TODAYshow! Loved it. Happy Halloween @SheinelleJones 🤗 https://t.co/ziMwpTV4Zv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) October 31, 2019

But Sheinelle wasn’t the only one to get a celebrity shout-out.

Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie dressed as Danny and Sandy in "Grease."

Savannah Guthrie, who delivered a fun take on Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy from “Grease,” got a greeting from the Aussie actress, who told her the secret to success was to “act saucy.”

Needless to say, Savannah nailed it.

Al Roker as Carlton Banks from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

And after Al Roker put on his best Carlton dance from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” star Alfonso Ribeiro told him that it was the “perfect idea for Halloween.”

We couldn’t agree more!