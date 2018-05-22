Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Millions of people in the United States suffer from hair loss — and Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she is one of them.

The actress, 46, talked about her “issues with hair loss” during an episode of "Red Table Talk," her new Facebook Watch chat show that she co-hosts with her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“A lot of people have been asking about why I’ve been wearing turbans,” Smith said. “Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it.”

The “Girls Trip” star went on to describe the moment she realized she was losing her hair.

“It was terrifying when it first started,” she said. “I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair in my hands. And I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.”