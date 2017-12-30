Get Stuff We Love

Why some women with alopecia are proudly going without wigs

Bald is beautiful! See why women with hair loss are shedding their wigs to embrace a natural look.

by Danielle Wolf / / Source: TODAY
Mackenzee Meaux called removing her wig during her engagement photo shoot "probably the most difficult thing I will ever do in my life."The Frost Collective

Forget the filters and "perfect" posts — TODAY Style is getting real! This week is all about being honest, authentic, transparent and, well, real about everything, from wrinkles and body image to dressing room anxiety and aging. Use the hashtag #RealWomenHave _____ to share the topic about which YOU want to get real.

Countless women with alopecia are choosing to ditch their wigs and go bald.

Alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss, can come in many forms affecting 6.8 million people in the United States alone, according to the National Alopecia Areata Association.

Women with alopecia are proudly going without wigs

And of the millions with hair loss, 40 percent of those are women, says the American Hair Loss Association. While many women choose to wear wigs, several others are deciding to embrace the beauty of being bald. Here are a few of their brave and touching stories.

1. Mackenzee Meaux

 Makenzee Meaux removed her wig at an engagement photo shoot. The Frost Collective

Mackenzee Meaux, a 21-year-old college student from Crosby, Texas, faced her fears by removing her wig during her engagement photo shoot. She called it “probably the most difficult thing I will ever do in my life,” in a Facebook post.

She had been considering it for several weeks before the shoot. Meaux first learned she had alopecia after some school friends teased her for having a bald spot when she was 8 years old. Less than six months later, all of the hair on her body had fallen off. Since then, hesitant to tell anyone about her condition, Meaux has worn a custom wig.

“I’ve hidden this for so long. It’s time I learn to accept myself,” Meaux told TODAY Style.

Bride-to-be reveals alopecia in gorgeous engagement photos

2. Gianessa Wride

 Gianessa Wride's crazy hair day pictures went viral. Courtesy Wride family

Gianessa Wride, 7, put a positive spin on crazy hair day at school by covering her head in bejeweled stickers in various shapes, like flowers and an owl. Her mom explained that wigs can be itchy on her scalp, so Wride prefers to leave it natural, despite the bullying she has endured. “I want to let her embrace it and love herself as she is right now,” her mother told TODAY. Although Wride was nervous to display her style at school, she ended up changing her mind. “This is awesome. I love it,” the first-grader said.

Girl with alopecia decorates her head for crazy hair day

3. Coco Labbee

Coco Labbee is taking the modeling world by storm, bald and all! The 19-year-old model spent years hiding her bald spots under perfectly styled wigs, but recenly made the choice to shave her head in October 2017. “I have never felt so free, it’s a huuuge relief,” Labbee wrote on Instagram.

4. Vanessa Rosa

Happy BALDaversary to me!! . . Two years ago today, I made the hardest, yet easiest, decision of my life and shaved off what was left of my hair. Seeing how far I’ve come over the last 2 years has me feeling blessed in so many ways. Along my hairless journey I’ve had incredible support systems. Without my family, new&old friends, and the ever growing alopecia community, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Alopecia, to me, is a blessing but at one point I saw it as curse. What I went through changed my perception on many things. I learned who I was and my worth. I learned everyone has a story, some people’s are just more apparent. I’ll admit in the beginning of my diagnosis I cried (a lot) because life is tough, but life is also beautiful... and so is every human walking this earth. Now I laugh, joke and embrace my bald head (and my almost grown back eyebrows) because it’s what makes me, me! So, no, February 14th to me isn’t just Valentine’s Day. It’s so much more. This day will forever be a reminder of the day I stopped waiting on acceptance from others and decided to learn to love myself first instead. 💙

A post shared by Vanessa🤟🏽 (@vaanst3r) on

College isn’t always easy. There can be tough courses and judgmental classmates, but this University of Connecticut senior won’t let being bald stop her from having the time of her life. On Valentine’s Day, Vanessa Rosa celebrated her two-year “baldaversary” and took to Instagram to celebrate.

“Alopecia, to me, is a blessing but at one point I saw it as curse,” she wrote. “This day will forever be a reminder of the day I stopped waiting on acceptance from others and decided to learn to love myself first instead.”

Women reveal what it's like to experience hair loss

5. Madisyn Babcock

 Madisyn Babcock embraced her hair loss in her senior photos. Courtesy Chelsea Taylor Photography

Madisyn Babcock’s life was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with alopecia as a high school senior, but instead of hiding her hair loss, Babcock celebrated her bald head in gorgeous senior photos. The 17-year-old had her mother, an artist, paint flowers on her head for the shoot. The flowers are a special symbol to Babcock because they remind her of herself since she's "blossomed into someone I never thought I would be, but I wouldn’t change it for the world."

“I’ve learned so much about myself since I lost my hair,” Babcock told TODAY. “I’ve grown a new sense of empathy and self love. Losing my hair made me feel vulnerable, which made me dig down deep into my personality and do some self-finding. I look at world in a much more positive and beautiful way ... I learned that true beauty really does come from the inside."

6. Zoe Wright

After seeing a recent instagram controversy of a famous model stating that hair is a "fundamental part of someone's identity and beauty" it riled me up a bit, but after seeing everyone's reactions including some inspirational posts, I thought I'd give these social pressures to conform and always look perfect a middle finger... I've had alopecia (autoimmune condition meaning u lose hair annoyingly) for most of my life but covered it up with whatever I could, had all the treatments possible but it seemed to have taken over the last few years. Last week I gave up trying to mask it all and shaved off the remaining hair. It was probably the most brave and liberating things I've ever done. I was terrified to do it and thought I'd never tell anyone, but I don't want to be always lying about whether I'm wearing a wig or hiding at all, I wana be confident about it and embrace it and hope everyone around me will accept me for me, as it’s something completely out of my control. It's made me have a much clearer perspective on other things people may be going through, and understand that there is so much more to people than appearances. So much love for my best friends and fam who were so kind and accepting throughout. So here goes... 🤘🏻🥚🖤

A post shared by Zoe Wright (@zowright) on

Zoe Wright, 20, was inspired to share her bald head on Instagram after seeing a post from a model that said hair is a “fundamental part of someone’s identity and beauty.” Wright vehemently opposed to this idea, so she shared her own experience with alopecia. She described shaving her head as “the most brave and liberating (thing) I’ve ever done.”

“I don't want to be always lying about whether I'm wearing a wig or hiding at all, I wana be confident about it and embrace it and hope everyone around me will accept me for me, as it’s something completely out of my control,” Wright wrote on Instagram.

7. Rachel and Ellie Regal

 Rachel Regal and Ellie Regal, 7, in 2013. Jaime Hearts Photography

This mom-and-daughter duo are supporting each other when it comes to alopecia. Rachel Regal, when faced with the decision between buying groceries for her family and paying for a wig for herself, chose to display her bald head proudly. Now, she hopes she can inspire her young daughter, who was 6-years-old when diagnosed, to love herself despite the hair loss.

Everyone Has a Story: Teen stays positive after alopecia diagnosis

