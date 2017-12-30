Why some women with alopecia are proudly going without wigs

And of the millions with hair loss, 40 percent of those are women, says the American Hair Loss Association. While many women choose to wear wigs, several others are deciding to embrace the beauty of being bald. Here are a few of their brave and touching stories.

1. Mackenzee Meaux

Makenzee Meaux removed her wig at an engagement photo shoot. The Frost Collective

Mackenzee Meaux, a 21-year-old college student from Crosby, Texas, faced her fears by removing her wig during her engagement photo shoot. She called it “probably the most difficult thing I will ever do in my life,” in a Facebook post.

She had been considering it for several weeks before the shoot. Meaux first learned she had alopecia after some school friends teased her for having a bald spot when she was 8 years old. Less than six months later, all of the hair on her body had fallen off. Since then, hesitant to tell anyone about her condition, Meaux has worn a custom wig.

“I’ve hidden this for so long. It’s time I learn to accept myself,” Meaux told TODAY Style.