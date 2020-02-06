“While we cannot change the amount of oil that we make, we can help remove excess oil from the surface of the skin to minimize the appearance of pores. We also can keep the skin foundation strong so that pores do not become dilated,” he added.

There are a number of topicals you can employ in your skin care arsenal to address the problems. For example, Zeichner suggests using products that contain hydroxyacids, like glycolic or salicylic acid, which help remove excess oil from the skin.

“(Hydroxyacids) also enhance exfoliation of dead cells that accumulate around the surface of the pores, making them look more prominent,” Zeichner explained.

Zeichner likes Neutrogena’s Pore Refining Exfoliating Cleanser, which uses glycolic acid along with manual exfoliating ingredients to help keep your skin clear.

He also recommends Ghost Democracy Transparent Gentle Exfoliating Daily Cleanser. It combines glycolic acid and mandelic acid in a formula that is mild enough for daily use.

Retinoids are also worth trying, as they help accelerate cell turnover and stimulate collagen, which provides structure to the skin and pores, according to Zeichner.

And for those self-care Sundays (or any day you just want to take a few moments for yourself), masks are a great option.

“Masks that contain ingredients like clay and charcoal can also remove excess oil, modify the skin, and make pores appear smaller temporarily,” Zeichner said.

Try Clean & Clear Acne Triple Clear Clay Face Mask with Salicylic Acid, an affordable drugstore option Zeichner swears by.

If at-home treatments aren’t getting you the results you desire, you can always turn to the pros. “With the natural aging process, along with exposure to environmental factors like UV light, collagen can become damaged, leading to dilation of the pores,” Zeichner said.

To counteract this, he recommends resurfacing lasers, which help strengthen the skin to support the walls of the pores, keeping them looking as small as possible.

Makeup can also work wonders when it comes to hiding enlarged pores. Alix Taylor, a Los Angeles-based makeup artist and owner of Hairy Little Things, admits skin care should always come first. But she also has some great makeup tips that will help you look and feel your best.

Taylor warns that people with easily clogged pores should stay away from any products that contain mineral oil, coconut oil or silicone, as they are some of the worst offenders and can easily cause breakouts.

When it comes to concealing enlarged pores, mattifying products are key. “I love mattifying primers for enlarged pores. Makeup Forever has a great mattifying primer that works wonders. Mattifying primers paired with matte-based foundations are best for oily skin with enlarged pores,” Taylor said.