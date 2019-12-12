Hayden Panettiere unveils dramatic, very short haircut

Actress Hayden Panettiere debuted a dramatic and very short haircut when she returned to Twitter on Wednesday after a 10-month break from social media.

The shorter look is a throwback to a character Panettiere played in the movie "Scream 4," Kirby Reed, which came out in 2011.

"Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4," she said, before thanking her hairstylist.

"Hayden was looking for a radical change, so last night we just went for it," her hairstylist Leonard Zagami told E! News. "It's a modern version of a classic pixie style with a little more of an edge."

He added that her hair is silver, but not gray — a contrast from her usually long blond locks. He said she previously had to keep her hair long for work commitments.

"Right now, she is free and said let's do it!" he said.

We think it looks fierce!