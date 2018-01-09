R&B star The Weeknd, who had collaborated with the brand on men's collections in the past, announced he will no longer work with H&M after seeing the image.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

Celebrities like LeBron James and Snoop Dogg also weighed in, altering the image to put a crown on the boy's head.

"HM u got us all wrong!" James wrote on Instagram. "And we ain't going for it."

"We understand that many people are upset about the image," H&M said in a statement to NBC News. "We who work at H&M can only agree. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print."

H&M said it removed the image online and is no longer selling the sweatshirt, but NBC News found it still being sold overnight Tuesday on the company's Spanish website.