Gwen Stefani re-creates her most memorable '90s looks in new music video

Gwen Stefani's latest video offers fans a blast from her musical and style past.

The singer, 51, revisits some of her most unforgettable beauty and fashion looks in her new video for her single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" and it's making us feel pretty nostalgic.

In the video, Stefani appears on a music video set in a number of ensembles that seem pretty darn familiar. The playful production shows the industry veteran re-creating her iconic look from No Doubt's "Just a Girl" video, for starters.

The mother of three takes fans on a walk down memory lane as she dons looks from multiple stages of her career in the cheeky video. She shows off her love for her Harajuku Girls phase in a plaid blazer and skirt; looks futuristic in a black bustier and bold shades; and harkens back to her No Doubt style in a bedazzled beanie and bikini top.

One of the best moments of the video is when Stefani rocks her infamous blue hair circa the '90s, and her playful pink strands also make a cameo.

Stefani, whose contestant on the most recent season of "The Voice" took home the coveted win, pays tribute to her rocker roots in one scene of the video and proves that her style has always been pretty darn versatile.

Much like her style, the singer's music has evolved over the years and she gives an ode to her new appreciation for the country genre, sporting the casual ensemble she wore when Shelton proposed to her in 2020.

At one point, four different versions of Stefani even appear onstage in their respective attire at the same time.

The singer first teased the single last month and said she wrote it while feeling nostalgic for the '90s.

"This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music. It’s a fun, lighthearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy," she said in a press release. "The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae."

"I'm still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me," she added.