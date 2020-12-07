Gwen Stefani brings back her 'Just a Girl' look for new single

Stefani is still "Just a Girl" at heart!
Stefani's new single gives a nod to her classic "Just a Girl" look.
By Gina Vivinetto

Gwen Stefani is throwing it all the way back to the '90s!

The Grammy-winning singer re-created her iconic look from No Doubt's "Just a Girl" video to celebrate the release of her new single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself."

In an Instagram pic she posted Sunday, Stefani, 51, sported a cropped white tank top with red and blue stripes. She topped the throwback look off with her signature 1990s ponytail and red lipstick.

"u ready for my new single? 🌟 gx #LetMeReintroduceMyself," she captioned the shot.

Though it's been 25 years since the "Just a Girl" video dropped, Stefani has barely aged a day.

The singer proved that Friday when she posted an Instagram photo showing two images of her: one in her classic "Just a Girl" outfit — complete with baggy blue track pants — and another of her wearing a more recent look of sexy black fishnets and thigh-high boots.

Stefani, who will perform "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" on Monday's episode of "The Voice," said she wrote the new ska-tinged song with '90s nostalgia in mind.

"This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music. It’s a fun, lighthearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy," she revealed in a press release. "The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae.

"I'm still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me," she added.

Gina Vivinetto