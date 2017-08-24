Get Chrissy Teigen's fall look and more celeb styles on a budget

share tweet pin email

Celebrities have full teams of experts ready to dress them in the hottest looks of the season, so who better to look to when it comes for some serious outfit inspiration?

To help you get the trendiest style now, People Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal stopped by Studio 1A to show the up-and-coming looks for fall and how to create them on a budget.

Selena Gomez

Splash News / Splash News Selena Gomez steps out in style.

We're all about layering for fall and nobody does it better than Selena Gomez. She chose a simple black slip dress and added a cream top to make the outfit a little more appropriate for the winter months. Top the look off with a pair of strappy heels and you've got a dream '90s outfit on your hands.

Long Sleeve Crew Tee, $17, Gap

Gap

Woven Slip Dress, $25, Cotton:On

Cotton:On

Fiolla Heels, $90, Aldo

Aldo

Metal Rim Cat Eye Sunglasses, $12, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Chrissy Teigen

Getty Images Chrissy Teigen always knows how to rock the red carpet!

If you're looking to move away from the same pair of skinny jeans you've been wearing year after year, Chrissy Teigen has a look you need to emulate right now. A pair of olive wide-leg pants and a fitted black top make for a sophisticated take on the trend.

Ribbed Bell-Sleeve Top, $13, Forever 21

Forever 21

Wide Leg Pleat Front Trouser, $30, Boohoo

Boohoo

Haven Straw Tote, $30, Free People

Free People

Large Beaded Hoops, $6, Target

Target

Circle Belt, $17, Target

Target

Milo Ventimiglia

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images *Swoon*

When it comes to your man's style, Milo Ventimiglia is the ultimate celebrity to follow. While we're normally not into the dark shirt with a suit look, this plaid option adds just enough dimension to change our minds. Pair it with suede boots and you've got the perfect fall look.

Slim Fit Blazer, $70, H&M

H&M

Spread-Collar Dress Shirt, $30, Kohl's

Kohl's

Slim Fit Suit Pants, $35, H&M

H&M

Suede Monk-Strap Dress Shoes, $90, Macy's

Macy's

Sienna Miller

Weir Photos / Splash News / Weir Photos / Splash News We'll be wearing this basically every day this fall.

Sienna Miller has been our girl crush for a long time, so when we see her rocking a classic crew neck sweater with a collared shirt, it makes us feel like we might just be able to pull it off ourselves. The red leather loafers and frayed hem jeans up the cool factor and help avoid the "school uniform" vibe.

Stripe Poplin Shirt, $35, Gap

Gap

Sweater with Side Slits, $20, Zara

Zara

Frayed Skinny Jeans, $59, Macy's

Macy's

Butterfly Shoulder Bag, $70, Express