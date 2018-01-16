Gal Gadot's must-have hair product only costs $5

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

"Wonder Woman" Gal Gadot has had a huge year. Her movie is a blockbuster. She's the new face of Revlon. And clad in blue Elie Saab, she stunned at National Board of Review Awards on Jan. 9.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

But let's not ignore her hair. It's courtesy of her longtime stylist Mark Townsend, and his favorite product happens to be Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hair Spray, which costs a whopping $4.99.

"I’m obsessed!! Keeps volume and shine in the hair all night while still being touchable and it was really windy last night," he told TODAY Style. "Gal is truly one of the most inspiring people I’ve ever met and she likes to have fun with her beauty looks and I love showing off the versatility of her lob haircut."

In fact, he wrote on Instagram that "this might be my new favorite look!!"

He's clearly as smitten as the rest of us: "I wish I could put into words how amazing it feels to work with such an inspiring person!" he added.

Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hair Spray, $5, Target

Here are some other hair sprays that celebrity stylists swear by!

L'Oreal Elnett Satin Hair Spray, $13, Amazon

Sheenon Olson, celebrity hairstylist for Elizabeth Olsen and Elle Macpherson, loves this product from L'Oreal. “This is the perfect brush-able hair spray!" she said.

Pantene Non Aerosol Spray, $5, Jet

According to Marc Mena, senior stylist at Warren-Tricomi whose celebrity clients include Mindy Kaling and Neve Campbell, “this has been my go-to hair spray for years. It is so reliable and does exactly what it promises.”

Condition 3-in-1 Hair Spray, $6, Amazon

A healthy hair product, this spray is a beloved product of Sarah Potempa, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Reese Witherspoon and Emily Blunt.

“I was backstage at a runway show years ago when I witnessed this amazing hair spray being used by another hairdresser. It’s the perfect combo product: It holds your style in place, yet can be easily brushed without leaving residue thanks to the flexible polymers in the formula. Plus, it contains moisturizers and a built-in sunscreen to prevent hair from drying out in the sun,” said Potempa.