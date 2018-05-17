Union, 45, credits her oily skin for keeping those wrinkles at bay — or at least on hold. And drinking a gallon of water a day, using premiere skin care products and getting regular oxygen facials can't hurt. But most of all, she’s embraced every aspect of her 40s.

“I used to be nervous about getting older because I thought it meant less of everything. Less opportunity. Less love. Less attention. Less desirability,” said Union. “I started realizing that once I started understanding and embracing my sense of self-worth, I have more. More opportunities. More brand partnerships. I’m creating opportunity. Part of that was realizing that I was worthy.”

Gabrielle Union smiles with husband Dwayne Wade at the premiere of her new movie "Breaking In." Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Indeed, you could say that Union has never been busier. In the thriller “Breaking In,” now in theaters, she’s an avenging mother trying to rescue her children who are held captive by thieves. Her BET series “Being Mary Jane” will end its run with a two-hour finale movie airing this fall, and she's got a pilot in the works with Jessica Alba. She’s also got a clothing collection with New York & Company. And her 2017 memoir, “We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True,” was a bestseller, detailing her personal stories such as her struggles with infertility.

“During the process of writing the book, I did intense therapy and we started getting to the root of my issues, which was a lack of self-worth. Not feeling worthy of love or opportunity,” said Union. “The more I said I was worthy of love, of positive attention, I realized I was good and I deserved to be here and I’m worthy of what’s coming my way.”