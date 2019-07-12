TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Mark your calendars! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts July 19 and there will be plenty of deals up for grabs. Can't wait till then? You're in luck! Early access to the sale starts today for Nordstrom card members, and they're worth checking out.

Not sure where to start? We've rounded up 15 of our favorite bargains, and the best part is they're all under $100!

Under $25

1. Spanx Undie-Lectable Lace Hipster Panties

Who said shapewear has to be ugly? This lacy, sexy pair of undies helps smooth things out without making you feel like you're suffocating.

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo

Whether you're a longtime fan or have never tried the brand, now's the time to scoop up this cult brow set normally valued at $43.

3. Clinique Chubby Color Lip Balm Set

Can't decide between lip colors? You don't have to with this fun mini set, valued at $35. Plus, they fit perfectly in your purse!

4. Halogen Seamless Two-Way Camisole

Layer this wardrobe staple under blouses, sweaters and more, and get your money's worth with a two-way silhouette you can wear with the V-neck in front or back.

5. Kate Spade Bright Idea Stud Earrings

Get glittering with these luxe studs that only look like a million bucks.

Under $50

1. Jessica Simpson Garcelle Skimmer Flat

Found: The perfect basic black flat! This chic style from Jessica Simpson gives just a touch of lift with a slight heel, ultimate comfort with a curvy design and a sleek finish with a glossy sheen.

2. Caslon Rounded V-Neck Tee

Get your T-shirt game on with this affordable wardrobe staple featuring a rounded neckline and a chest pocket.

3. BP Longline Open Cardigan

You can never have enough sweaters. And when they're slashed in price, there's always room for more in your closet!

4. Halogen Slim Straight Trousers

Need to stock up on work essentials? This pair of basic trousers is slashed by $30!

5. Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas Plus Size

There's nothing better than cozying up in a comfy pair of PJs, especially when it's time to settle in for some trashy TV.

Under $100

1. 7 For All Mankind High Waist Ankle Skinny Jean

Jeans at half off? Yes, please! This high-waisted pair from 7 for All Mankind is heavily discounted right now, which means we won't judge if you decide to buy two pairs.

2. Vince Camuto Scuba Crepe Sheath Dress

Take your look from work to a night out with this versatile sheath dress that shows off curves in all the right places.

From a brand known for its unbelievably soft materials, this cardigan transitions easily from frigid winter nights to long, chilly summer days in an air-conditioned office.

4. Lucky Brand Bebhina Waterproof Western Bootie

Gear up for fall with the perfect pair of booties! As an added bonus, this suede pair comes equipped with a waterproof finish.

5. Sole Society Devon Faux Leather Weekend Duffel Bag

Before you head off on your next summer getaway, score a sweet deal on a chic weekender bag to store all your travel essentials and a few souvenirs, too.

