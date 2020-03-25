Couples across the United States have postponed their weddings due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Sadie Robertson wants to make sure that brides still feel supported on what would have been their wedding days.

"I know so many people are being affected by COVID-19 in many different ways, but a group of people that has especially been on my heart lately are the ones who have had to cancel/postpone their weddings due to the circumstances," the "Duck Dynasty" star wrote on Instagram. "Being a bride this past year, I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation and excitement goes into your wedding day."

Robertson, 22, married Christian Huff in November 2019. While she said she knows "nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding," she wanted to do something to help.

She asked brides who follow her to comment with their wedding date and to fill out a form with their address and details of their relationship.

"I want to send you a little something on that day to lift your spirits, because even though it might not be your wedding day it should most definitely be a SPECIAL DAY," she wrote.

Robertson said she'll send a gift to 5,000 brides, but knows there are so many more who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She is also offering brides a free three-month subscription to her lifestyle site, Lo Fam, where she recently launched a bridal support group.

"I know there are a lot of you going through this, perhaps you can be there for one another,” she said. “I’m so with you — sending so much love to all of you girls, XO."