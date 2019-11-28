'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson seriously stuns in gorgeous wedding dress

Sadie Robertson absolutely glowed during her wedding to Christian Huff on Monday.

The 22-year-old former "Duck Dynasty" star and actress shared a photo from the festivities to her Instagram on Tuesday. The day before, she tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at her parents' property in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Robertson, who's the granddaughter of Duck Commander founder Phil Robertson and daughter of the company's CEO, Willie Robertson, opted for a classic, strapless gown from Kleinfeld Bridal for her big day. The gown featured a larger-than-life bow detail on the back. She matched her sleek look with long, satin gloves and a chic low bun.

"Forever, me and you," she captioned the photo taken by photographer Andrew James Abajian that showcased her look, front and back.

Candace Cameron Bure was in attendance for the couple's big day and also shared some images from the wedding on her social media as well.

It also looks like the gorgeous gown wasn't the only wedding dress Robertson wore on her big day.

In a photo from Bash Booth, the happy couple can be seen taking some time from their wedding celebration to show off their rings in a photo booth. In this pic, Robertson is seen in another white look, featuring floral lace detailing and straps.

The pair announced their engagement back in July, after dating for nine months.

Robertson shared a video of the proposal on Instagram — from bended knee to celebratory embrace.

"I screamed YES," she wrote in the caption at the time. "So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I'm the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."

Congrats, Sadie and Christian!