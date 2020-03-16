Olivia Proper has been planning her wedding for the past year and a half. The 26-year-old had grown increasingly excited about her April nuptials over the past few months — that is, until the coronavirus hit so close to home.

"Once the virus hit the NYC area, we started to discuss the impact it may have on our event. And by March 12, we knew rescheduling was inevitable," she told TODAY Style over email. "We have a lot of family and friends traveling from California and Florida, as well as elderly guests, and we believe this is our only option so as not to expose our loved ones to the virus."

Proper is one of many brides and grooms making the tough decision to press pause on their big day as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States. It's an unexpected but understandable part of the "social distancing" mandate health experts are urging as an effort to contain the virus.

In recent weeks, many states have begun to ban large gatherings in an effort to get better control over the spread. Overnight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines urging the public to cancel or postpone any events of 50 or more people (weddings included) for the next eight weeks.

That has left many couples scrambling and pondering the same questions. Wedding website The Knot is even offering a 24/7 hotline to help couples navigate the crisis. A representative for the website told TODAY that the hotline received more than 100 calls, 3,000 Instagram comments and hundreds of DMs asking for help last night alone. (If interested, you can call at 833-998-2865 or email at help@theknot.com.)

Should I cancel my wedding due to coronavirus?

In their new guidelines, the CDC cites that large events (such as weddings) can contribute to the spread of the virus and says the new recommendations are intended to "reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus."

Wedding vendors are typically booked months in advance, so changing your wedding date last minute can often be tricky. Luckily, Proper's vendors and venue have been pretty understanding. Still, the couple has come across one issue: available wedding dates are few and far between at this point.

"We were extremely limited in options and had about four dates to choose from, which were all Sundays in late fall and winter of 2020/2021. Originally, we had planned for a Saturday wedding in early spring," she said.

The decision to cancel or postpone can be difficult for a variety of reasons. CNBC reporter Christina Farr and her fiancé, Jarred Colli, went back and forth on whether to postpone their May 10 wedding for two weeks.

"At one point, we thought we might go ahead with something on the intended date in May, but with reduced attendance. We didn’t want any of our attendees in the high-risk category, especially grandparents, to feel any obligation to be there. So we sent out a note letting them know," she told TODAY Style via email.

Once the couple saw the updated CDC guidance Sunday night, they decided to postpone their big day.

"We sent out an email to guests last night and thankfully we’re hearing that most of the airlines are offering flight credit. All the responses so far have been very understanding, and our guests have offered to fly out at a later date once things settle down. We’re gutted, but it’s the right thing to do. Now, onto Plan B," she said.

I just postponed/cancelled my wedding. A really hard decision but safety of our guests comes first. And this health reporter will be following those CDC guidelines.😢 — Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) March 16, 2020

For now, the couple are leaving their options open.

"We may still tie the knot sooner rather than later, but we’ll still figure out a way to mark the occasion with a big celebration. Your community will understand, and they’ll be there to support you," she said.

Should you plan a legal wedding ceremony for now?

The CDC also offered some advice for couples who choose to go through with their celebration on the original date.

"Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual," the new guidelines read.

Couples like Arielle and Justin Haenel chose to get married legally now and save the big affair for later. The couple planned to tie the knot on Saturday, March 14 in front of family and friends, but opted instead to get married by a justice of the peace and postpone their larger celebration.

“We really started to worry last week. We had no intention of canceling or postponing, but this is when the public was starting to think more about it,” the bride, 27, told TODAY over the phone. “Then one of my bridesmaids called and said she works with someone who tested positive (for COVID-19). Plus, this bridesmaid’s husband was supposed to be our officiant.”

The newlyweds brought their adorable dogs along for their small ceremony. Arielle Haenel

Since they were only a week away from their big day, the couple had already completed most payments and the food had already been ordered for their reception. But they felt strongly that they wanted to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus. “We sat and we cried and we went through every possible scenario and we decided it was best to postpone,” she said.

Haenel posted this message to Instagram announcing the decision to postpone her wedding. Arielle Haenel

Although the ceremony was different than they'd originally envisioned, it was still a special day for the couple. “It was honestly very beautiful, even though it wasn’t at all what we had planned. We didn’t want the situation to affect what this day was supposed to be about: love," she said.