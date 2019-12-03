Celebrate Jill’s week-long Steals & Deals with up to 67% off toys for kids, 80% off earbuds and more

'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson shares beach pic from honeymoon

The former reality star is loving married life with new hubby Christian Huff.

/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Sadie Robertson is loving the married life!

The former "Duck Dynasty" star took to Instagram on Monday to share an "awesome" update from her tropical honeymoon with new hubby Christian Huff.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5lnlVznGsQ

Robertson, 22, shared a photo of the couple soaking up the sun on a beach and a second pic of Huff enjoying a meal of Mexican food.

"I might not be able to take the beach with me BUT IM TAKING THE VIEW AYEEEE. i know it’s only week 1 but marriage is awesome," she gushed in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5lyeHDF7lu

Huff shared his own pics of the couple relaxing beachside. "Best week of my life with my smokin wife," he wrote.

The newlyweds tied the knot just last week during an intimate ceremony at Robertson's parents' property in West Monroe, Louisiana.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5WLK8CH6iB

Robertson, who's the granddaughter of Duck Commander founder Phil Robertson and daughter of the company's CEO, Willie Robertson, shared a stunning photo from the ceremony, shot by photographer Andrew James Abajian, the following day on Instagram.

"Forever, me and you," she captioned it.

The couple announced their engagement in June after nine months of dating. Robertson treated fans to an intimate video of Huff popping the question.

"I screamed YES," she wrote in the video's caption, adding, "I'm the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life."

Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a contributor for TODAY.com