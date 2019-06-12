Reality TV star turned actress Sadie Robertson will soon take on another role — wife.

The 22-year-old former "Duck Dynasty" star is engaged to her boyfriend of nine months, Christian Huff, and now she's giving her fans an up-close look at the magical moment when he popped the question.

Robertson, who's the granddaughter of Duck Commander founder Phil Robertson and daughter of the company's CEO Willie Robertson, shared a video of the proposal on Instagram — from bended knee to celebratory embrace.

"I screamed YES," she wrote in the caption. "So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see all the shots.)

Robertson was dressed in an almost bridal-looking ensemble with an eyelet-lace covered floor-length skirt and a matching cropped bodice for the occasion, while Huff opted for a casual look of faded jeans and a tee — which seemed just as fitting for the ranch setting.

The photos the one-time "Dancing With the Stars" contestant promised were quick to follow, and they offered a glimpse of the beauty of the day and of the bond the duo share.

"This is like a dream, but way better because I actually got to wake up today and it is all REAL," she wrote alongside another pic.

As for Huff, he gushed about his partner in a post of his own.

"Wow wow wow wow wow wow best day of my life," he wrote alongside another collection of photos from their special day, later adding, "You are my best friend and favorite person in the world and not to mention the most beautiful human I’ve ever seen. You are captivating beyond words my love. Cheers to a lifetime of self sacrificial love with the lord being at the center of everything we do."

And the bride and groom-to-be weren't the only ones who took to social media to share their joy about it all.

Robertson's mom, Korie, shared more photos — and a sweet message.

"Sadie’s getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!!" she raved. "Today was an absolute dream."

The celebration continued for Robertson, who followed up her engagement with a birthday on Tuesday — or as she called it, the "BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!"

When will the next celebration be? Well, she told E! News that this won't be a long engagement.

"We're not going to wait too long because we're definitely ready to get our lives started together, so it will be soon than later," she insisted.

Congratulations to the happy couple!