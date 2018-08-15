Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Sure, A-list celebs have stylists. And they have access to the latest and greatest when it comes to shoes, clothing and skin care.

But you too can get a slice of that star style without dipping into your savings. PEOPLE magazine's style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal is here to guide you through a shopping spree that's big on chic, and small on cost.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex

Not only has the Duchess stolen Prince Harry's heart, she's also waltzed away with some of the year's most royally stylish moments. Case in point is the Carolina Herrera denim dress she wore to watch her hubby play polo. Get her look for less. Make that: way less.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, looking sleek as always. Anwar Hussein / WireImage

Paneled Denim Fit-and-Flare Dress, $128, Banana Republic

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

It's a polished take on denim.

Felove Women's Botton Down Denim Shift Shirt Dress, $31, Amazon

A classic staple that will never go out of style.

London Times Sleeveless Collared Fit and Flare Dress, $38, Amazon

We love the exposed zipper, and the adorable flared skirt.

The dress is a great start, but to get that Sussex sparkle, add these sunglasses in black, this clutch and these heels.

Priyanka Chopra

The actress loves to wear bright, dramatic hues, in figure-flattering styles. And we love this tailored shirt dress that you can dress up with strappy sandals, or with sneakers for a more casual vibe.

Priyanka Chopra is a lady in red. Josiah Kamau / BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Collectif x MC Cherished Era Shirt Dress in Burgundy, $89, Modcloth

This pairs well with booties, or ballet flats.

Wild Meadow A-Line Wrap Empire Dress, $42, Amazon

The vibrant color and wrap style are a good choice.

Of course, you need a bag, these perfect sunnies and strappy, fun shoes. Plus, these bracelets complete the look!

Reese Witherspoon

The actress, producer and industry powerhouse loves her preppy looks, and this shirt is no exception. It's great to wear any season. And it goes with just about anything.

Reese Witherspoon cuts a preppy, relaxed figure. Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Gingham Tie-Front Shirt, $18, Forever 21

The yellow gingham shirt looks playful tied right above the navel.

Unibelle Casual Flannel Plaid Checker Button Down Shirt, $19, Amazon

Another casual and fun look that pairs well with jeans.

And to complete the look, try these jeans paired with this bag and these heels and sunnies.

Dwayne Johnson

The Rock is not only known as one of Hollywood's most hard-working, nicest guys, but he's also a very dapper dresser. Get his signature look with this shirt.

The Rock is dapper and elegant. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

H&M Easy-Iron Shirt, $15, H&M

This shade is a fresh alternative to traditional navy.

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Solid Shirt, $18, Amazon

It's a nice, easy poplin shirt that goes with jeans, or dressy pants.

Try the following jacket and pants to complete the sleek ensemble. And don't forget to add these polished shoes.