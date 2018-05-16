Deal of the Day: 72 percent off glamorous multi-hoop earrings

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: May 16

Have a fancy event coming up? Today's deal is 72 percent off multi-hoop earrings from Nina with the discount code TODAY. Usually, one pair of Emelia earrings costs $36, but TODAY readers can snag a pair for $10 with our exclusive discount code.

Emilia earrings, $10 (with code TODAY), Nina

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Made from imitation rhodium, these ornate looking earrings are great for pairing with dresses and heels or adding a pop of glam to a more casual outfit.

The deal ends at midnight!