Deal of the Day: 50 percent off a Korina Naturals face serum with essential oils

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: March 23

After a long winter, it's time to rehydrate your skin! Today, Korina Naturals is offering a natural face serum, packed with botanical and essential oils, for 50 percent off. Usually a bottle costs $48. But, TODAY readers can snag one for $24 with free shipping using the code TodaySerum.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

When it comes to face serums, a little really goes a long way. A small dot can cover your entire face, and these concentrated formulas are beloved by celebrity experts for their possible anti-aging properties.

The serum from Korina Naturals features a mix of rosehip seed oil, avocado oil and argan oil to moisturize skin. And, its scent comes from a blend of geranium, lavender and jasmine oils.

Add a face serum to your beauty regimen for a hydrating boost!