11 drugstore anti-aging products celebrity experts swear by

2. Differin Balancing Moisturizer, $8, Amazon

"A retinoid or retinol should be the staple of any great routine. For sensitive skin, products like Differin are a great place to start. I recommend using it nightly, but keep track of your skin and see what you can tolerate. Retinoids tend to be drying so using daily moisturizer — with SPF! — is a must. For those with sensitive skin, three times a week is fine,” said Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, whose clients include Jonathan Cheban and many well-known models.

3. Pacifica Micellar Coconut Water, $22, Amazon

"To get the best results from any facial moisturizer, the skin must be properly hydrated. I always begin my work by massaging (or gently patting) a hydrating toner into the skin. This stimulates circulation and creates a natural glow. Use with a cotton pad to remove makeup, then a Beauty Blender (or other makeup sponge) to massage over the whole face," said Geoffrey Rodriguez, a fashion and celebrity makeup artist.

4. Fig + Yarrow Rosehip and Argan Facial Serum, $24, Amazon

"I’m absolutely obsessed with face oils and serums, and have used them for decades because they really penetrate deep into the layers of the skin. Fig + Yarrow’s Rosehip and Argan Facial Serum is an incredible bargain, but, even better, it's full of the most nourishing and repairing antioxidant-rich botanical oils. I love to mix a drop or two with foundation for the ultimate dewy glow," said Rodriguez, whose clients include Padma Lakshmi and Gigi Hadid.

5. Pacifica Dreamy Youth Day and Night Face Cream, $15, Amazon

"Professionally, moisturizers have to be absorbent and work well under makeup. I love Pacifica’s Dreamy Youth Day and Night Face Cream. The formula is very light, absorbs beautifully and is ideal for everyday. It contains floral stem cells and natural botanical ingredients that help restore and maintain a youthful, vibrant complexion," said Rodriguez.

6. Olivella Moisturizer Oil, $15, Jet

"If you're venturing into the age-management side of the skin care aisle, don't leave without face oil for the ultimate skin food. The first ingredient is omega-rich olive oil followed by skin-regenerating squalane. Those two alone at the top of the ingredient list makes this hydrator a must-have," said Lora Condon of Jersey Boutique Spa.