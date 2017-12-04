11 drugstore anti-aging products celebrity experts swear by

There are plenty of products that claim anti-aging benefits, but which can you really rely upon to effectively hydrate while providing a youthful, more refreshed look?
To keep our skin feeling fresh and photo-ready, TODAY Style asked celebrity makeup artists, dermatologists and plastic surgeons to find out their personal favorite anti-aging products. The best part? They're all available at your local drugstore.
TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.
1. RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream, $15, Amazon
"For those with very pronounced wrinkles and lines, this night cream will help with cell turnover making the skin look bright and softer. Be sure to use it nightly on the face, neck and chest,” said Cinthia Lomeli, a celebrity esthetician whose clients include Annabelle Wallis, Cheryl Hines and Kate Bekinsale.
2. Differin Balancing Moisturizer, $8, Amazon
"A retinoid or retinol should be the staple of any great routine. For sensitive skin, products like Differin are a great place to start. I recommend using it nightly, but keep track of your skin and see what you can tolerate. Retinoids tend to be drying so using daily moisturizer — with SPF! — is a must. For those with sensitive skin, three times a week is fine,” said Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, whose clients include Jonathan Cheban and many well-known models.
3. Pacifica Micellar Coconut Water, $22, Amazon
"To get the best results from any facial moisturizer, the skin must be properly hydrated. I always begin my work by massaging (or gently patting) a hydrating toner into the skin. This stimulates circulation and creates a natural glow. Use with a cotton pad to remove makeup, then a Beauty Blender (or other makeup sponge) to massage over the whole face," said Geoffrey Rodriguez, a fashion and celebrity makeup artist.
4. Fig + Yarrow Rosehip and Argan Facial Serum, $24, Amazon
"I’m absolutely obsessed with face oils and serums, and have used them for decades because they really penetrate deep into the layers of the skin. Fig + Yarrow’s Rosehip and Argan Facial Serum is an incredible bargain, but, even better, it's full of the most nourishing and repairing antioxidant-rich botanical oils. I love to mix a drop or two with foundation for the ultimate dewy glow," said Rodriguez, whose clients include Padma Lakshmi and Gigi Hadid.
5. Pacifica Dreamy Youth Day and Night Face Cream, $15, Amazon
"Professionally, moisturizers have to be absorbent and work well under makeup. I love Pacifica’s Dreamy Youth Day and Night Face Cream. The formula is very light, absorbs beautifully and is ideal for everyday. It contains floral stem cells and natural botanical ingredients that help restore and maintain a youthful, vibrant complexion," said Rodriguez.
6. Olivella Moisturizer Oil, $15, Jet
"If you're venturing into the age-management side of the skin care aisle, don't leave without face oil for the ultimate skin food. The first ingredient is omega-rich olive oil followed by skin-regenerating squalane. Those two alone at the top of the ingredient list makes this hydrator a must-have," said Lora Condon of Jersey Boutique Spa.
7. Devita Natural Skin Care Evening Rich Nutritional Moisturizer, $14, Amazon
"Nothing feels better than a rich, silky moisturizer to plump up those lines and smooth out your skin. This vegan formula is jam-packed with peptides and skin-loving antioxidants like apricot kernel oil, vitamin A and beta-glucan, which boosts cell immunity," said Condon, whose clients include Tea Leoni and Joey Fatone.
8. Sebamed Anti-aging Q10 Cream, $36, Amazon
"Harsh weather conditions and chemical-laden water can change the texture and even the pH of your skin, which damages the skin's barrier and creates sensitive skin. This cream has a pH of 5.5, along with sweet almond oil and shea butter, which are important for repairing and healing the skin to prevent cracking, flaking and lines," said Condon.
9. No7 Protect and Perfect Intense Advanced Serum Bottle, $28, Amazon
"I have had a long-time love affair with No7 products. Their Protect and Perfect Intense Advanced Serum is like liquid gold packed with antioxidants. Even short-term use results in youthful skin with reduced wrinkles and fewer deep lines. This serum is best used directly after cleansing and toning and before any sunscreen, moisturizer or makeup products. It's an amazing product at an amazing price point," said Marie Watkinson, LMT, a celebrity massage therapist, spa expert and founder/beauty director of Spa Chicks On The Go in New York City. Her celebrity clients include Kristen Bell, Leslie Jones and Joy Behar.
10. Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate, Face Booster, $25, Jet
"As our skin matures, it’s nice to use an item that provides an instant boost. This Olay product firms and corrects to instantly smooth your skin texture. Now your face will be perfectly prepped to apply your anti-aging moisturizer," said Brandy Gomez-Duplessis, a celebrity makeup artist and co-founder of Entitled Beauty.
11. RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream, $15, Amazon
"What I like about this product is how it helps to reduce the appearance of my dark circles and puffiness in just 4-5 weeks. This eye cream won't cure wrinkles around the eyes, but it will reduce the visible appearance of aging such as crow’s feet. If used twice a day, you will start seeing a difference in about 12 weeks," said Gomez-Duplessis, whose celebrity clients have included Viola Davis, Allison Janney and Jennifer Aniston.