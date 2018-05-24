Deal of the Day: 25 percent off wallet smartphone cases from Eyn

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: May 24

If you hate carrying around a bag to hold all your necessities, this deal might be for you.

Today's deal is 25 percent off Eyn wallet smartphone cases with the code EYN25TODAY. Usually, these cases range from $5 to $29 (depending on the phone), but with our exclusive discount code, you can score a phone case starting at $3.75.

Go to the TODAY page on the Eyn website (eyn.com) to shop all the phone cases in one place. It includes a Samsung option. We've highlighted two of the most popular options below.

iPhone 8 wallet case, $23 with code EYN25TODAY (usually $30), Eyn

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

iPhone 7 wallet case, $15 with code EYN25TODAY (usually $20), Eyn

The brand's name, Eyn, stands for "everything you need" because the cases each feature a storage compartment to hold ID cards, credit cards, cash and even lip balm or sunscreen. They also have mirrors inside and wrist straps for added utility.

Plus, the case doubles as a kickstand.