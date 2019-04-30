Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 5:24 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kristin Granero

From socks to high heels to even high fashion runways, we thought we’d seen every type of Crocs imaginable.

Now the gardening clog company — whose latest innovations include the Crocband Platform Clog and Crocs Reviva "massage" sandal — is once again encouraging you to “come as you are” (its official tagline) with fanny packs.

In case you assume there’s a good amount of crossover between the comfort-loving, convenience-appreciating Croc and fanny pack-wearing set. Let us clarify that in this case, they are being sold as one cohesive unit.

So, what's the deal? Crocs collaborated with Japanese clothing brand Beams to create a footwear collection, which includes a pair of their famous clogs with an attached zipper pouch along the back strap for stashing small essentials (such as keys, money and your go-to lip salve) while you’re planting tomatoes, washing the car, running errands, etc. — the possibilities are truly endless!

Beams announced the collaboration with an Instagram post of pictures, leading with a photo of the fanny pack-toting clogs that are available in two color schemes.

Learn more about the Bespoke Pocket Crog ($53) and more shoes, including fringed, bejeweled platforms and, here’s where it gets even more interesting, sun visor-clad styles, on the official Beams website.