High-heeled Crocs have arrived — and they're selling out fast

Thanks to Balenciaga, we’ve already had designer platform Crocs — retailing for an affordable, accessible $850.

But if you’re craving something higher — literally — and a lot lighter on your wallet, then let us introduce you to the brand’s newest launch, the high-heeled Croc. It’s available on Amazon and this style is selling out crazy fast, so expect to pay inflated prices (or wait).

Crocs Women's Cyprus IV Leopard Heel, $55, Amazon

The reviews are largely positive: "Beautiful shoes very comfortable recommended," wrote one fan.

No surprise there, since the brand is known for its extremely wearable and durable footwear.

The shoes, let it be noted, are for those who love color; in particular, we appreciate the Cyprus leopard heel, which is three inches high. It also comes in black and gray, but both are available in limited sizes for $224.

Crocs Women's Cyprus IV Leopard Heel, $224, Amazon

One caveat: Amazon reviewers note that you should probably order the shoes one size up. Because why sacrifice comfort when there’s no need.

Judging by the consumer response and the fact that they’re sold out just about everywhere, this is slated to be one very popular style. Amazon has them left in a few sizes, so keep checking back for a re-stock. And meanwhile, here are a few other cute pairs we like, also currently available in select sizes.

Crocs Women's Leigh-Ann Shimmer Slingback Wedge, $37 (normally $60), Amazon

Crocs Womens A-Leigh Closed Toe Synthetic Wedge Shoes, $30, Amazon

Crocs Women's Leigh II Ankle Strap Wedge Sandal, $34, Amazon

Crocs Women's Leigh II Ankle Strap Wedge Sandal, $55, Amazon

Happily, these wedges are actually available in a wide assortment of sizes. Overall, we're pretty obsessed with Crocs shoes of all kinds (they have such great flats and sandals!) so get to shopping and see you later, alligator.