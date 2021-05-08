Christie Brinkley and her daughters shine in new ad ahead of Mother's Day

Like mother, like daughter!

Christie Brinkley and her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook are starring in a new photo shoot just in time for Mother’s Day.

The photo shoot, captured on video for denim brand NYDJ's 2021 Foundations campaign celebrates the “powerful bonds between women that are foundational to ... individuality and self-confidence," according to a description from the apparel company.

The three women rocked several pairs of NYDJ jeans, showing off both their shared and individual styles. In one clip, Joel wears a caramel-and-white printed blouse and black jeans. To her left is Brinkley — in a floral kimono-style jacket, white top and dark blue jeans — and her sister, who chose to pair her dark blue jeans with a black leather jacket.

At one point, the trio also pose casually with bare feet and matching outfits of light blue jeans and crisp white collarless shirts.

Brinkley opened up in the video about her view on beauty as well and Joel, 35, shared how her mother instilled confidence within her and her siblings as children.

“If beauty doesn’t start in your heart and soul and include kindness then it’s not lasting beauty,” the 67-year-old supermodel said.

Joel, who Brinkley shares with her ex-husband Billy Joel, added, “To me, beauty is being creative. It’s freedom of expression, and my mom really does have that bohemian spirit that she imparted to me and my siblings.”

Brinkley revealed some sage advice that she shared with her two daughters throughout the years. “I always say to my girls, ‘Bloom where you’re planted.

“'No matter what’s going on in your life, there’s always something that you can appreciate about it.'”

The NYDJ photoshoot isn’t the first time that Brinkley has modeled with her daughters. Brinkley and Brinkley-Cook, 22, took New York Fashion Week by storm in February 2019 when they walked at the Elie Tahari show. Some fans thought they were seeing double the mother-daughter duo modeled back-to-back looks and high-fived each other on the runway.

The 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue also became a family affair, when all three women posed alongside one another in swimsuits. At the time, it had been nearly four decades after Brinkley first made history by appearing on the cover for three consecutive years in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!'” Brinkley told People magazine about the shoot at the time. "When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!'”

During the photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, Brinkley said it was a “real full circle moment” for her to be able to make another appearance in the iconic issue, especially with her daughters by her side.

“I can get very emotional about this,” she added. “How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment."