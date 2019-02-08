Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 8, 2019, 3:40 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

New York Fashion Week watchers were seeing double at the Elie Tahari show on Thursday as supermodel Christie Brinkley hit the runway hot on the heels of her look-alike daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

The 65-year-old icon and the 20-year-old model earned cheers from the otherwise quiet attendees during their brief moment in the spotlight together.

Brinkley-Cook was the first to take the catwalk, wearing a navy blue velvet party dress with sparkling sleeves. Just before she finished her stroll off stage, she caught her mom, Brinkley, walking out in a deep-green velvet suit.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook high-fives her mother, Christie Brinkley as they present creations by Elie Tahari during the New York Fashion Week February 7, 2019. Shutter

The pair celebrated the moment with a high five and wide smiles.

"Thank you @elietahari for the honor of my daughter @sailorbrinkleycook and me walking with you on your 45th anniversary of making women feel stylish confident and beautiful," Brinkley wrote alongside a clip from the show on Instagram. "I never anticipated such a warm welcome and it really touched me! Thank you!"

Supermodel Christie Brinkley laughs as she walks down the catwalk past her daughter, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Shutter

She then addressed her daughter directly, adding, "Sailor May this be the start of an amazing adventure in this crazy wonderful industry for you ... it was a joy to share the runway with you!"

In a post of her own, Brinkley-Cook called it "an honor" to step out with her mother at the show.

Of course, this isn't the first time she's followed in her supermodel mama's footsteps.

In 2017, she and sister Alexa Ray Joel shared a Sports Illustrated shoot with their trailblazing mom, who graced the cover of the popular swimsuit issue three times. And the following year, Brinkley-Cook went on to become the first official second-generation SI swimsuit model ever.

"You're on your own now," Brinkley told her at the time. "You're out of my sandy footprints and you are on your own."