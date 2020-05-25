Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor opens up on body dysmorphia struggle

It's hard not to look at Sailor Brinkley-Cook and see the image of her supermodel mom, Christie Brinkley.

But just because she's got great genes doesn't mean that Brinkley-Cook, 21, doesn't have some negative thoughts about how she looks. Fortunately, in a new Instagram post, she also points out that she's learning to accept any imperfections.

"I've been so down on myself recently," she wrote in the caption. "Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that I'm not as skinny as I once was. The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong."

Brinkley-Cook has been following in her mother's footsteps as a model for some time. (Her dad is Peter Cook.) But with age, she's noticing an ability to embrace everything about her.

"As I come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the 'control' I felt I once had over it has been completely stripped away from me," she continues in the caption. "Hormones, emotions, growing pains. I go on Instagram and scroll through photos of girls that look 'perfect'.. shiny skin with not a bump to be seen, tiny little waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And I compare myself, as if how someone on an app on my phone looks should directly correlate to how I feel about my body?"

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Christie Brinkley at the Elie Tahari FW 19 Runway Show in New York City Jared Siskin / Getty Image

She then went on to outline the steps she's taking to ensure that her biggest cheerleader is in her own mind.

"What I've learned is that I run every day. I go to the gym 6 times a week. I fuel my body with beautiful food. I am so f------ LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life," she added. "I'm so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of."

This isn't the first time Brinkley-Cook has opened up on Instagram. In 2016 she fought back against online bullies with a post, noting, "As long as I am happy healthy and kind to others why should I care if I am not as 'pretty' as someone else? ... I am my own person."

This time, she wrapped up by announcing that she is proud of her body.

"(I'm d)eclaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn't always look 'pleasant' (whatever the f--- that means) and I am 100% imperfect human. And I'm proud as hell of my body! If you’re out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. You’re body is so magical. That's all. Have a nice day."