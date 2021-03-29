Chrissy Teigen rocks gray 'midlife crisis hair' — see the new look

Chrissy Teigen is only 35 years old, but her latest hairstyle is making her feel older.

Over the weekend, the model and cookbook author debuted shiny gray strands and posted a video of herself showing off her new do on Instagram.

"Trust me it’s my midlife lol," the mother of two wrote in the caption, referring to a midlife crisis.

In a follow-up post, Teigen posed in a white top and black leather pants and ran her hands through her long silver locks.

"im ok really !!!" she wrote.

The next day, the model referenced her "midlife crisis hair" once again and shared a photo of herself posing with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and Los Angeles artist Lana Gomez.

"This man, one of the most brutally funny people I’ve ever met, didn’t say a word about my midlife crisis hair for the entire taping. @sebastiancomedy and @lanagomez thank u for having me," she wrote.

So, did Teigen actually take the plunge and dye her hair gray? It looks like it's just a wig, but her fans and friends still seem to be digging the look.

"Now I need this hair," actor Kyle Richards wrote. Model Tess Holliday also commented, "Ummmmm yes" and TV personality Lisa Rinna chimed in too, saying "I get it."

Teigen is no stranger to bold looks and recently had fun with a lovely lavender wig in January. While debuting her new do on Instagram, she even shared a cheeky caption, writing "The wig life ... chose me."

Before that, she experimented with a pretty magenta wig while vacationing in St. Barts with her family.

"Well I absolutely have to do this when I get home. I swear I’m okay! I realize this looks like I'm having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I've always wanted to!!" she wrote alongside the photo.

Fans looking to follow Teigen's mane moves will have to follow her on Instagram moving forward, since she announced last week that she had deleted her Twitter account after 10 years on the social media platform.

In a farewell message, the 35-year-old explained her decision to quit Twitter, writing that it “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively."

"For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised," she wrote, and added that she hasn't learned how to "block out the negativity."