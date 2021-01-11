IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'The wig life': See Chrissy Teigen try out lavender hair

Teigen is having fun modeling new hairstyles on Instagram.
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Chrissy Teigen is having blast trying out new hair colors.

The 35-year-old model and cookbook author debuted funky lavender tresses in several pics and videos on Instagram over the weekend — just days after she shared a clip of herself rocking slightly pinker hair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ5BOi6hSQA

Teigen's newest look came courtesy of a custom wig styled by celebrity hairstylist Fame with Jay. She shared behind-the-scenes videos of the process in her Instagram story. Once the wig was in place, Teigen jokingly asked viewers, "Is this hot girl s---?"

Teigen debuted her new lavender locks on Instagram over the weekend.Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

Next, Teigen needed to find the right ensemble to pair with her eye-catching new do.

"Here's the deal. Trying to figure out how to rock this now," Teigen said, laughing, in a video filmed inside a bathroom. "It's confusing. Join us on this journey of figuring out who we are."

The mom of two shared a video of her driving in her lavender wig as 4-year-old daughter Luna sits behind her. Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

She followed up by sharing a clip of her showing off the winning outfit: a white minidress paired with a tan trench coat and suede thigh-high boots.

The mom of two included a cute clip of her driving in the wig with her adorable daughter, Luna, 4, behind her in a car seat. She added another video of her posing alongside hubby John Legend, 42, who carries the couple's son, Miles, 2, on his shoulders.

Teigen shared several images and a video of her modeling her lilac locks on her Instagram page. "The wig life ... chose me," she joked in her caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJkUuuYhiLL

Just last week, Teigen shared an Instagram video of her playing around with magenta hair during the family's vacation in St. Barts. In the clip, the model wears a nose ring and forehead sequins as she runs her fingers through pinkish tresses, which were presumably created with a filter.

"Well I absolutely have to do this when I get home," Teigen wrote alongside the video.

"I swear I’m okay!" she added. "I realize this looks like I'm having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I've always wanted to!!"

John Legend on quarantine with Chrissy Teigen and album ‘Bigger Love’

Jan. 8, 202123:34
Gina Vivinetto