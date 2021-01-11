'The wig life': See Chrissy Teigen try out lavender hair

Chrissy Teigen is having blast trying out new hair colors.

The 35-year-old model and cookbook author debuted funky lavender tresses in several pics and videos on Instagram over the weekend — just days after she shared a clip of herself rocking slightly pinker hair.

Teigen's newest look came courtesy of a custom wig styled by celebrity hairstylist Fame with Jay. She shared behind-the-scenes videos of the process in her Instagram story. Once the wig was in place, Teigen jokingly asked viewers, "Is this hot girl s---?"

Teigen debuted her new lavender locks on Instagram over the weekend. Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

Next, Teigen needed to find the right ensemble to pair with her eye-catching new do.

"Here's the deal. Trying to figure out how to rock this now," Teigen said, laughing, in a video filmed inside a bathroom. "It's confusing. Join us on this journey of figuring out who we are."

The mom of two shared a video of her driving in her lavender wig as 4-year-old daughter Luna sits behind her. Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

She followed up by sharing a clip of her showing off the winning outfit: a white minidress paired with a tan trench coat and suede thigh-high boots.

The mom of two included a cute clip of her driving in the wig with her adorable daughter, Luna, 4, behind her in a car seat. She added another video of her posing alongside hubby John Legend, 42, who carries the couple's son, Miles, 2, on his shoulders.

Teigen shared several images and a video of her modeling her lilac locks on her Instagram page. "The wig life ... chose me," she joked in her caption.

Just last week, Teigen shared an Instagram video of her playing around with magenta hair during the family's vacation in St. Barts. In the clip, the model wears a nose ring and forehead sequins as she runs her fingers through pinkish tresses, which were presumably created with a filter.

"Well I absolutely have to do this when I get home," Teigen wrote alongside the video.

"I swear I’m okay!" she added. "I realize this looks like I'm having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I've always wanted to!!"