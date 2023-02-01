IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pete Davidson is unrecognizable as he steps out with new buzz cut at Knicks game

He debuted the look while hanging out with a couple of fellow comedians at the game.

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski seen at Knicks game together

By Randi Richardson

Pete Davidson's latest haircut is unlike any of his previous looks.

At a New York Knicks game Jan. 31, the comedian's trademark thick locks had been shaven away to just a short cropped buzz cut as he sat courtside with comedians Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj. Davidson paired his shaven head with a grey outfit and black sunglasses.

Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, Hasan Minhaj at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, in New York, on Jan 31, 2023.
Davidson joined a couple of fellow comedians at the Knicks game in New York on Jan. 31.Michael Simon / Shutterstock

It is not known when Davidson cut his hair. He was photographed with his usual brown hair at a Knicks game on Christmas Day.

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson
Stewart pointing at something other than Davidson's new look.Elsa / Getty Images

Davidson does like to switch up his hair now and again.

In June, he had blond hair, a color he's worn before, while vacationing with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. They split in August.

In November and December, Davidson had brown hair while sitting courtside at Knicks games.

Pete Davidson
Davidson with hair at a Knicks game on Christmas Day.Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Davidson's current buzz cut has Twitter likening him to Pitbull.

