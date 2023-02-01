Pete Davidson is unrecognizable as he steps out with new buzz cut at Knicks game

Pete Davidson's latest haircut is unlike any of his previous looks.

At a New York Knicks game Jan. 31, the comedian's trademark thick locks had been shaven away to just a short cropped buzz cut as he sat courtside with comedians Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj. Davidson paired his shaven head with a grey outfit and black sunglasses.

Davidson joined a couple of fellow comedians at the Knicks game in New York on Jan. 31. Michael Simon / Shutterstock

It is not known when Davidson cut his hair. He was photographed with his usual brown hair at a Knicks game on Christmas Day.

Stewart pointing at something other than Davidson's new look. Elsa / Getty Images

Davidson does like to switch up his hair now and again.

In June, he had blond hair, a color he's worn before, while vacationing with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. They split in August.

In November and December, Davidson had brown hair while sitting courtside at Knicks games.

Davidson with hair at a Knicks game on Christmas Day. Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Davidson's current buzz cut has Twitter likening him to Pitbull.