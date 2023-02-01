Pete Davidson is unrecognizable as he steps out with new buzz cut at Knicks game

Pete Davidson's latest haircut is unlike any of his previous looks.
At a New York Knicks game Jan. 31, the comedian's trademark thick locks had been shaven away to just a short cropped buzz cut as he sat courtside with comedians Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj. Davidson paired his shaven head with a grey outfit and black sunglasses.
It is not known when Davidson cut his hair. He was photographed with his usual brown hair at a Knicks game on Christmas Day.
Davidson does like to switch up his hair now and again.
In June, he had blond hair, a color he's worn before, while vacationing with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. They split in August.
In November and December, Davidson had brown hair while sitting courtside at Knicks games.
Davidson's current buzz cut has Twitter likening him to Pitbull.