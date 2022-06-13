Kim Kardashian shares pics from her vacation with Pete Davidson: ‘Beach for 2’

Welcome to paradise!

Kim Kardashian just shared several Instagram photos of her and boyfriend Pete Davidson on vacation in a stunning, unspecified tropical location.

“Beach for 2,” the reality star and mogul captioned the post, which racked up more than 2 million likes (and counting) just an hour after she shared it.

Both sporting platinum blond hair, Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, lounged on a small boat while enjoying their gorgeous surroundings, which included crystal-clear waters and blue skies.

The couple seemed to be making the most of the tropical setting. kimkardashian / Instagram

Kardashian also gave Davidson a playful callout in her Instagram story, praising his camera skills.

“He passed the content taking boyfriend test,” she captioned a video of herself wading in the shallows.

The couple has shared plenty of PDA on social media since going public with their relationship. kimkardashian / Instagram

In one sweet photo, she and the “Saturday Night Live” alum kissed while standing knee-deep in the water.

Kardashian also posted a pic of Davidson in what looks like a larger boat with an awning, sporting sunglasses and displaying his multiple chest tattoos.

The couple looked relaxed on their tropical getaway. kimkardashian / Instagram

After going Instagram official with their relationship in March, Kardashian and Davidson have been showing plenty of PDA on social media.

Last month, the SKIMS founder posted some candid Instagram pics of her and Davidson embracing and gazing into each other’s eyes after the premiere of "The Kardashians," her new Hulu show.

She also captured some cute moments with Davidson in her Instagram story last month, sharing pics of them smooching and playing with Instagram filters.

Kardashian also seemed to subtly honor her boyfriend with her recent manicure, embellishing one nail with the letter “P” to mark his recent exit from “SNL” after eight seasons. Davidson, on his end, has tattoos that pay homage to Kardashian.

Kardashian met Davidson in October 2021 when she guest-hosted “SNL." Sparks apparently flew between them when they shared an on-screen kiss as part of a sketch.

“When we kissed, I was just like, hmm. It was a stage kiss, but it was like still a little zing, you know?” Kardashian said on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April. “It wasn’t anything like a super crazy feeling. I was just like, hmm.”

They confirmed their relationship on Instagram in March, and during the latest episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, Kardashian shared some more details about how they got together.

She revealed that after she guest-hosted “SNL,” she invited him to the after-party, but he didn’t come.

“A few days later, I called the producer at ‘SNL’ and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’” she said. “And they were like, ‘Yeah,’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’”

She also revealed that Davidson had been trying to get her number for a while from their mutual friend, Megan Fox.

“After we got together and it was like a thing, Megan Fox texted me and is like, ‘Is this s--t for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago and like, I was like, dude, you have a better shot of like, me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number like never gonna happen. Do not ask us,’” Kardashian recalled with a smile.