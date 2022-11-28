IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted together at Knicks game

Dating rumors have been swirling around the pair for a while, but they have never confirmed they are together.

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski seen at Knicks game together

/ Source: TODAY
By Lindsay Lowe

Did Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski just confirm their relationship?

The famous duo attended a basketball game together over the weekend, fueling rumors that they are dating.

Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, were laughing and seemed to be having a great time together as they watched a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller, Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah watch the action during the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski sit next to each other at a Knicks game in New York City with Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller to their left and Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah on their right.Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Rumors have been circulating in recent weeks about a romance between the supermodel and the “Saturday Night Live” alum, although they have never officially confirmed they are an item. The pair have known each other since last fall, at least, when they both appeared in an ad campaign for the Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles.

Ratajkowski opened up about working with Davidson on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in November 2021.

“Obviously women find him very attractive,” she said of the “Meet Cute” star, who was recently in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, and was also previously engaged to Ariana Grande.

 “I mean, he seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome, like, he looks good! He’s great,” Ratajkowski said.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski
The pair both appeared in an ad campaign for the Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles.Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty Images

He also has a “good relationship with his mother,” the “My Body” author said. “We love it.”

Davidson and Kardashian parted ways in August after dating for about nine months.

Ratajkowski also recently split from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. They share a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who was born in March 2021.

Emily Ratajkowski says single life is ‘so nice’ after divorce

Nov. 2, 202206:04

While Davidson doesn’t generally share much about his romantic life, he opened up about his approach to romance in general in a 2019 interview with Paper Magazine.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” he said. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

Lindsay Lowe

Lindsay Lowe has been a regular contributor to TODAY.com since 2016, covering pop culture, style, home and other lifestyle topics. She is also working on her first novel, a domestic drama set in rural Regency England.