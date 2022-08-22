Ireland Baldwin reveals buzz cut, then responds to ‘nasty’ comments

Ireland Baldwin debuted a new buzz cut over the weekend — but the reviews she's been getting about the look haven't all been glowing.

The 26-year-old model, who is the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger, posted two selfies Saturday on Instagram showing off her new, bold hairstyle.

"Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will," wrote Baldwin, who posed in the pics wearing a light blue T-shirt.

Basinger commented on the post, "This is my baby… Don’t tell her not to do something……. because she will…….i’m a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful."

Baldwin's celebrity friends also commented to give her daring new do two thumbs up.

"So stun," wrote "Queer Eye" hair and makeup expert Jonathan Van Ness.

"Dreamy," wrote Hilary Duff.

Emmy winner Sarah Paulson also loved Baldwin's new look. "Beauty," she gushed.

However, Baldwin's haircut also inspired some not-so-nice comments, as she herself pointed out in a post on her Instagram stories.

Baldwin responded to her critics on her Instagram stories after revealing her buzz cut. @irelandirelandireland via Instagram

"I've been getting really sweet messages about my head. Thank you for hyping me up," Baldwin wrote on another selfie that showed her wearing glasses next to a photoshopped image of a bunny.

"And for those of you being nasty, stay mad," she continued, joking, "You're just mad I'm a cuter boy than you."

In April, Baldwin opened up about how damaging it was to hear negative comments about her looks when she was growing up as the child of famous parents.

“I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant by grown adults on the internet since I was a kid. It’s nothing new,” Baldwin wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Words hurt no matter how much I pretend like they don’t,” she added.

Baldwin called out more recent online critics for writing negative comments about “invasive” paparazzi photos that showed her “cellulite, back fat, double chin” and breasts.

The model, who publicly celebrated six years free of anorexia and bulimia in 2020, also noted how hurtful it was to hear that she wasn't as pretty as her mom.

“I have spent way too many years starving myself, binging, purging, measuring, stepping on scales, spitting food into my purse, and all around ruining my body because some troll told me I’ll never be as thin and beautiful as my mother,” she wrote.

Baldwin credited both her mother and her father for giving her love and support throughout her life.

“My parents have been very helpful in my life,” she wrote, adding, “My mom has never gone a day without telling me how much she believes in me.”