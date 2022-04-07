Ireland Baldwin on the impact of being told she’s ‘not as beautiful’ as her mother

Ireland Baldwin is reflecting on growing up in the spotlight and her personal challenges with self-esteem.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger revealed she was inspired to speak out after reading Camila Cabello’s heartfelt essay about body insecurity.

“I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant by grown adults on the internet since I was a kid. It’s nothing new,” the 26-year-old model wrote.

"Words hurt no matter how much I pretend like they don't," she added.

Ireland noted that paparazzi follow her around taking “invasive” photos of her “cellulite, back fat, double chin” and breasts. The images are then dissected by online bullies.

“I have spent way too many years starving myself, binging, purging, measuring, stepping on scales, spitting food into my purse, and all around ruining my body because some troll told me I’ll never be as thin and beautiful as my mother,” she shared.

Ireland, who publicly celebrated six years free of anorexia and bulimia in 2020, said she remains “on the other side,” but has insecurities about her chin.

“As a matter of fact, I am getting that fixed soon,” she wrote. “Not going under the knife but trying an in-office procedure to see if it helps.”

Ireland then seemingly referenced Alec Baldwin’s infamous 2007 voicemail message in which he called her a “rude, thoughtless, little pig.” (In 2012, Ireland told Page Six Magazine that Baldwin was just "frustrated" and "people made it out to be a way bigger deal than it was.")

“Oh, and… ‘fat’ is beautiful. Not an insult. ‘Pigs’ are adorable. And smart. SO jokes on you,” she wrote.

Ireland Baldwin and Alec Baldwin posed on a red carpet in 2019. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

In her post, Ireland praised both Baldwin and Basinger, as she often does.

“My parents have been very helpful in my life,” she told nearly 700,000 followers. “My mom has never gone a day without telling me how much she believes in me.”

Ireland also made it clear that she will not be commenting on recent news that he and wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are expecting their seventh child together.

“It’s none of my business,” she explained. “To all the media outlets who have reached out for a quote — there’s your quote.”

Baldwin and Basinger married in 1993, eventually splitting up nearly nine years later in 2002. He and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012.

Related: