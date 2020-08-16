Ireland Baldwin, who is celebrating six years free of eating disorders, shared an inspiring message with anyone who is struggling that they "can do it" too.

The 24-year-old model, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shared the happy update in an Instagram video she posted on Saturday.

"Got a call from my old program yesterday... 6 years," she wrote in the caption.

"Today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I struggled through for many years," Baldwin said in the video.

"And today marks six years. So, you can do it," she said. Baldwin ended her video by giving a thumbs up and blowing a kiss to the camera.

Cousin Hailey Baldwin Bieber left a comment showing her support.

"YES! Love you!" she said.

Other people also shared how proud they are of Baldwin for sharing her story and working to overcome her disordered eating.

"Good for you brave soul. It takes alot to walk away-then stay away. So on this day and everyday here after I congratulate you," one fan wrote.

"So proud of you. You are such a wonderful human being inside and out," another person added.

Baldwin first opened up about her past struggles in 2018 when she shared an old photo of herself on her Instagram story with the caption "anorexia throwback." She shared another photo of herself from previous years wearing a bikini, along with one word: "Nope."

"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance!" she wrote on her Instagram story. "Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!"

"Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends!" she added. "Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short."

Before going public with her battle, Baldwin opened up to TODAY in 2017 about what it was like reading negative comments about her body when she was starting her modeling career and how she ultimately learned how to love herself.

Baldwin said she felt a change when she decided to stop reading the comments or caring about them. She also revealed she isn't obsessive about counting calories or tracking what she eats.

"I don’t eat well at all. I go through so many phases. I’m eating more vegan one month, or vegetarian, or I have a burger again. I’m such a foodie. I hate missing out. I hate salad beyond anything in the world. I love my wine," she said. "I need to eat fun food."