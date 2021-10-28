Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland shares supportive message to dad after ‘Rust’ shooting

Ireland Baldwin is standing by her dad, Alec Baldwin, following the accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust” that also left director Joel Souza injured.

On Wednesday, Baldwin, 26, shared a screenshot on Instagram of a message from someone who said she worked with her father on his 2000 movie “Thomas and the Magic Railroad.”

“I’d dealt with typing up some pretty goofy celebrity riders in my day but NOT your dads,” the person wrote. “He only wanted to make sure he had milk and cereal in his hotel room for when his daughter was visiting. That was it. That was the whole rider. I’ll always remember that.”

Ireland Baldwin, who is the daughter of Alec and ex-wife Kim Basinger, was touched by the comment.

“Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I’ve been getting... this beautiful comment stands alone. I know my dad, you simply don’t. I love you, Dad,” she captioned the screenshot.

Since the set shooting, Baldwin’s family has rallied around his side.

“My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec,” wife Hilaria wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

Alec Baldwin himself has said he is filled with “shock and sadness” over the incident and is cooperating with police.

Investigators said Wednesday that the fatal shot fired by the actor was a live bullet. An affidavit from last week said Alec Baldwin did not know the prop gun, which had misfired before according to sources familiar with the situation who spoke to NBC News, was loaded.

Production on “Rust” has been paused indefinitely in the wake of the shooting. No criminal charges have been filed.