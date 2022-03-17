Like mother, like daughter!

Gabrielle Union and her 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, looked amazing when they attended the Wednesday premiere of her new movie, "Cheaper by the Dozen," in cute matching outfits.

The pair donned polka-dotted black-and-white outfits to walk the red carpet alongside Union’s husband and Kaavia’s dad, Dwayne Wade, and the former professional basketball player’s daughter Zaya.

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia James Union Wade wear matching black-and-white outfits at the premiere of Disney's "Cheaper By The Dozen." Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

While the outfits were identically patterned, each ensemble had its own unique touches: Kaavia wore a halter dress with pink fabric around the top, while Union wore a stunning, crop top and floor-length skirt.

"Feeling it 🖤🖤," Union wrote when she shared pictures of their appearance on Instagram.

Fans and fellow stars quickly filled the comments with compliments for Union and Kaavia.

"Speechless," E! News host Justin Sylvester commented.

“Euphoria” actor Storm Reid wrote, “😍😍😍😍😍," while Zaya posted a simple black heart that matched the ones in Union's caption.

Union also shared a photo of the whole family in their red carpet looks. Wade wore a striped black ensemble with a simple necklace, and Zaya wore a floral green and black set. She also accessorized her look with a white purse and strappy sandals.

"Family Over Everything. #CheaperByTheDozen," Union wrote.

"The LEGS!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️," Viola Davis commented, appearing to reference Zaya's outfit.

Octavia Spencer said, "Yessssssss! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In "Cheaper by the Dozen," Union plays mom Zoey Baker who is the mother of a large blended family. Her husband in the movie is played by Zach Braff. The film is a remake of the 1950 movie, starring Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy, and the 2003 film, starring Steve Martin, Hilary Duff and Bonnie Hunt.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade pose with daughters Zaya Wade and Kaavia James Union Wade as they arrive for the "Cheaper by the Dozen" Disney premiere. Chris Delmas / AFP - Getty Images

In a Wednesday interview with E! News’ "Daily Pop," Union explained how much she relates to her character seeing that she co-parents Zaya, 14, and Wade's two other children, Xavier, 8, and Zaire, 20.

“I love it. Every day is a challenge,” she said. "Just like on our movie set, every day you don’t know what it’s going to be. Every day is its own adventure.”

Much like her character, Union noted that she's still learning about parenting every single day, calling the series' themes "relatable."

“(Our characters) talk about what is it to co-parent effectively. As we’re dealing with our former spouses, how do you establish a real boundary? What’s fair, not fair?” Union said, adding that the show also focuses on “how great it can work when we actually center the needs and peace of the children, and not the adults."

