Camila Morrone wears a bridal gown to the Oscars with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio

This dress is going from the aisle to the red carpet!

Model and actress Camila Morrone wore a gorgeous, blush-colored dress on the red carpet as she attended her first Oscars with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio. And her look was actually a redesigned wedding gown.

The model had the white wedding dress re-created in a delicate blush shade. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Her stylist, Micah Schifman, revealed that he and Morrone were looking for a dress with Princess Grace vibes for her Academy Awards debut. They both fell in love with a dress from Carolina Herrera’s bridal collection and knew that, with a few changes, it would be perfect for the Oscars.

The strapless corset featured exposed boning for a more modern look. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"We reached out and said 'Hey, we love this gown … but we don’t need it for a wedding. If we could kind of shift it around, make some changes ... ’ And Wes (Gordon, the brand's creative director), was super into it,” Schifman told InStyle.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

She was definitely giving off some elegant Princess Grace vibes. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images

“So, we started with that silhouette and built the look around that,” he said. “We changed the color — it’s obviously not white, it’s more of a blush — and there’s exposed boning that you see through the lace that makes it a little more modern and not read super princess-y."

Carolina Herrera shared a behind-the-scenes look at the custom gown, which was created in less than a week, Schifman told InStyle.

Morrone, a model and actress who is set to appear in the upcoming Amazon series, “Daisy Jones and the Six,” looked gorgeous on the red carpet in the reimagined wedding gown.

She and DiCaprio, 45, have reportedly been an item since 2017. They have kept their romance mostly out of the limelight, and even walked the red carpet separately at the Oscars.

But Morrone, 22, did recently open up about their relationship and defended their large age difference in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps," she said. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Morrone added that she hopes that as her acting career progresses, people will focus more on her accomplishments on screen than on her romantic life. She received plenty of serious critical acclaim for her breakout role in the indie drama “Mickey and the Bear," with some even comparing her to Jennifer Lawrence.

"I think more and more, now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” she told the LA Times. “Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. ... I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."

Morrone certainly held her own on the Oscars red carpet, and we have a feeling we’ll be seeing more of this rising star in the future!