Whoa, did Camila Cabello just go blond for the summer?

The “Havana” singer, 22, just debuted a dramatic, new look on Instagram.

“What should her name be?” she wrote in the caption, then teasing her new video release.

Her hairstylist, Dimitri Giannetos, also shared photos of her new, platinum lob.

Chances are, this look is only a temporary transformation for her new music video, “Find U Again.”

After sharing photos of her platinum strands, Giannetos posted more recent pictures of the singer back to her signature, brown hair (though it does look like she got a cute, new cut).

Temporary or not, going blond is a huge transformation for the singer.

See Camila Cabello's hairstyles through the years:

She's pretty much always sported long, dark waves since she rose to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony.

Cabello (far right) got her big break in the pop group Fifth Harmony. FilmMagic

While she doesn’t usually change her gorgeous, dark hue, she does have fun with different hairstyles.

Cabello embraced her curls with this pretty updo at the Cannes Lions festival last month.

So pretty! Getty Images for Cannes Lions

Last year, she rocked bangs and loose waves at the MTV Video Music Awards.

This is one of her signature looks. FilmMagic

The singer tried out a high half-up, half-down style at the 2017 MTV EMAs.

Cabello often rocks long, brunette waves. Corbis via Getty Images

And back in 2015, she twisted her long strands into a beautiful fishtail braid.

She's a pro at switching up her hairstyles! Getty Images

Whether brunette or blond, Cabello always serves up some serious hair inspiration!