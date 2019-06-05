Goodbye, long hair!

Reese Witherspoon just chopped her hair into a lob (aka a long bob), and it’s the perfect look for summer.

The “Big Little Lies” actress, 43, showed off the fresh cut on Instagram, shouting out to her hairstylist Lona Vigi.

While she kept her signature blond shade, everything else about her look is completely new, from the shoulder-grazing length to her artfully messy side part.

Witherspoon seems to be loving the fun, shorter style, and she isn’t the only one. Michelle Pfeiffer, whose husband, David E. Kelley, is the creator and writer of “Big Little Lies,” raved about the new look.

“SO CUTE!!!!” Pfeiffer wrote to Witherspoon on Instagram. “Can’t wait to lop off mine!”

Mindy Kaling and Naomi Watts also weighed in with plenty of enthusiastic emojis, and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jessica Capshaw reacted with one word: “LOVE!!!”

Witherspoon is the latest celebrity to debut a fun, fresh bob in recent months. Julia Roberts, January Jones and Jessica Chastain (to name a few) have all switched to lobs and bobs for the warmer weather.

See Reese Witherspoon's hairstyles through the years:

She sported an even shorter cut back in 2008. Getty Images

Witherspoon has tried out bobs in the past, like when she rocked this even shorter cut in 2008.

She rocked a shoulder-length look last year. FilmMagic

She also sported what looks like a shoulder-length style last January.

We're more used to see Witherspoon with long, blond waves. Getty Images

But dating back to her “Legally Blonde” days, we’ve gotten used seeing her with very long, blond strands.

Witherspoon may or may not grow out her new lob, but in the meantime she’s rocking this shorter style!