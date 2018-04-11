The sweet reason why a bus driver braids this 11-year-old's hair each morning

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

When Isabella Pieri's mom died from a rare disease two years ago, the 11-year-old not only lost a parent — she also lost the person responsible for helping her with her hair.

Her father, Philip Pieri, attempted to take over, but admits he had no idea what he was doing. That was always his wife's area of expertise. So an unexpected figure stepped in to help out: Isabella’s bus driver, Tracy Dean.

"It would get so tangled up — I didn't know how to take care of it,” Pieri told TODAY Style over the phone. “And then, finally, she got mad at me and wouldn't let me touch her hair anymore, so I said, 'The only way we're gonna get that big of a mess out of it is just to cut it all off and start all over again.’”

Dean brushing through Isabella's hair, which is far less tangled now than it used to be. Tracy Dean

So he chopped Isabella’s hair into a crew cut, something that he admits she was not happy about. "I don't know how to take care of long hair, so I kept telling her either you've got to comb it out or we've got to cut it short,” he said, noting that it would wind up in tangles when it grew longer. “It's an ongoing issue for probably the past couple of years back and forth.”

"This was the least I could do," Tracy Dean said of styling Isabella's hair.

Dean took notice of Isabella’s tangles when she was first assigned to drive the school bus on her route last year. “I didn't want to hurt her feelings because she just got out of bed and pulled her hair back into a ponytail, but I wanted to pull her aside and say, ‘Hey, let's brush your hair out,’” she told TODAY Style. “But I didn't know how to do it without hurting her feelings.’

Isabella loves when Dean gives her two braids on the sides of her head. Tracy Dean

After more than a year of riding on Dean’s bus, Isabella noticed that the driver had been helping a fellow classmate style her braids before school every morning. She eventually approached Dean and asked if she could have help with her hair, too. “Isabella just said, ‘Hey, will you do mine if I bring a brush?'" Dean recalled. "And I was just thinking to myself, 'Oh thank you, Lord.'"