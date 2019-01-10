Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Bubble wrap comes in handy when you're packaging up parcels or looking for an oddly satisfying form of tactile stress relief. But now there's apparently a brand new way to use the go-to packaging material: to create a fashion statement.

Designer Craig Green debuted some, err, interesting bubble wrap styles in his Fall 2019 collection this week at London Fashion Week Men's and we simply can't look away.

Now that's how you make a statement. Andy Rain / EPA

The transparent tops and bottoms come in a rainbow of colors and are part of the designer's "man made of glass" theme for the season.

We've never imagined what it'd look like to wear bubble wrap, but taking a gander at these styles, it seems like Green nailed it. Whether or not bubble wrap is a practical material, however, is definitely a whole other matter.

On the one hand, bubble wrap seems like the perfect weatherproof material and, if you're wearing the thick variety, it'd certainly pad you from any potential winter falls or stumbles.

Models got to choose from a rainbow of colors. Andy Rain / EPA

At the same time, we have to wonder: Wouldn't this plastic material be somewhat sweaty and itchy? And Green's bubble wrap styles look pretty darn thin, so they don't exactly seem practical for the cooler weather. (Perhaps practicality isn't the point when wearing bubble wrap.)

Feeling green with envy over these bubble wrap styles? Andy Rain / EPA

The bubble wrap designs feature a zigzag pattern and some of Green's models also wore protective rain veils. The designer rounded his statement collection out with some other unique designs as well.

Take this tattered look, for instance.

Green got creative with the materials he used for his Fall 2019 collection. Niklas Halle'n / AFP - Getty Images

And this one-of-a-kind crocheted style.

He also experimented with crochet for his new collection. Victor VIRGILE / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Naturally, Green isn't the only designer to unveil a somewhat polarizing collection in recent history. Late last year, Moncler released its line of puffer evening gowns, and people certainly had mixed feelings.

Puffer coats are apparently trending, too. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Back in 2016, designers at Valentino also debuted a plastic dress resembling a rain coat.

Valentino unveiled this plastic dress in 2016. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

And this plastic see-through dress circa 1942 was definitely ahead of its time.

Woman models a plastic, see-through dress, circa 1942. Kirn Vintage Stock / Corbis via Getty Images

We're not sure that you'll actually see many people rocking bubble wrap in the months to come, but it sure is fun to look at, right?